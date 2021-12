TRAFFIC ALERT WEST SHORE RD ALBURGH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

ST ALBANS BARRACKS ON BEHALF OF ALBURGH FIRE DEPARTMENT

ALBURGH FIRE DEPARTMENT IS REPORTING THE ROAD CLOSED IN THE AREA OF WEST SHORE ROAD IN ALBURGH JUST NORTH OF MIDDLE RD EXTENSION DUE POWER LINES DOWN.

THE POWER COMPANY HAS BEEN CONTACTED AND SHOULD BE SENDING A TEAM TO THIS AREA. THIS IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA, OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY

