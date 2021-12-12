St. Albans Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A2007148

TROOPER: Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/11/2021 at 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

ACCUSED: Thomas V. Greiner

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/11/2021 at 2220 hours, VSP St. Albans Troopers responded to an incident, where a female was hiding in neighbors’ garage. Subsequent investigation revealed that the female was a victim of a domestic abuse, where her significant partner Thomas V. Greiner physically assaulted her and attempted to strangle her. Victim was able to free herself, run away from the residence, hiding in the garage. Short time later Greiner was taken located and taken into custody.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021 at 1300pm

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED