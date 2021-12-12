Submit Release
News Search

There were 66 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,402 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A2007148

TROOPER: Bojan Brkovic                            

STATION: St. Albans                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/11/2021 at 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

 

ACCUSED:  Thomas V. Greiner

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/11/2021 at 2220 hours, VSP St. Albans Troopers responded to an incident, where a female was hiding in neighbors’ garage. Subsequent investigation revealed that the female was a victim of a domestic abuse, where her significant partner Thomas V. Greiner physically assaulted her and attempted to strangle her. Victim was able to free herself, run away from the residence, hiding in the garage. Short time later Greiner was taken located and taken into custody.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/13/2021 at 1300pm       

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northwest Regional Correctional Center   

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.