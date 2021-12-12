St. Albans Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 21A2007148
TROOPER: Bojan Brkovic
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/11/2021 at 2220 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.
ACCUSED: Thomas V. Greiner
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/11/2021 at 2220 hours, VSP St. Albans Troopers responded to an incident, where a female was hiding in neighbors’ garage. Subsequent investigation revealed that the female was a victim of a domestic abuse, where her significant partner Thomas V. Greiner physically assaulted her and attempted to strangle her. Victim was able to free herself, run away from the residence, hiding in the garage. Short time later Greiner was taken located and taken into custody.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021 at 1300pm
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Regional Correctional Center
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED