Fly Beverage, Makers of California’s #1 Cannabis Beverage, Uncle Arnie’s Iced Tea Lemonade, Launches New Products
New edibles include beverage flavor Sweet Peach Iced Tea and nano-emulsified gummies.
We are thrilled to introduce our expanded high-THC product offering to Uncle Arnie’s loyal, legacy consumers.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fly Beverage (“Fly” or “The Company”) announces today the successful launch of three additional THC products into the California-based cannabis market. The Company’s flagship brand, Uncle Arnie’s, is currently distributed in 240 points of sale throughout, including dispensaries Cookies, Vibe by California, and MMD.
— Theo Terris, Chief Executive Officer of Fly Beverage
Launched in May of 2020, Uncle Arnie’s 100mg THC-infused Iced Tea Lemonade has rapidly ascended to become the best-selling cannabis beverage throughout California. According to data analyst Headset, Uncle Arnie’s sold over $3.1M in total unit product sales and sold 304,000 total units in nineteen months. Uncle Arnie’s Iced Tea Lemonade is outpacing its closest competitor by three times across both metrics.
“We are thrilled to introduce our expanded product offering to Uncle Arnie’s loyal, legacy consumers,” said Theo Terris, Chief Executive Officer of Fly Beverage. “Considering we have remarkably achieved exponential growth with a singular product in the world’s most competitive cannabis market, our team is thrilled to expand our brand portfolio.”
The expanded Uncle Arnie’s brand offering includes:
100mg Iced Tea Lemonade beverage
100mg Sweet Peach Iced Tea beverage
100mg Pineapple Orange Blitz gummies*
100mg Cherry Cola gummies*
*Each pack contains five servings of 20mg gummies.
About Fly Beverage:
Fly Beverage is home to Uncle Arnie’s; a California-based cannabis brand focused on powerful yet accessible edibles, including beverages and gummies. Uncle Arnie’s Iced Tea Lemonade is currently available in 240 licensed dispensaries and is California’s number one cannabis beverage SKU by a total 90-day trailing volume.
Contact:
Mr. Alec Burkin (he/him/his)
Uncle Arnie's
alec@flybeverage.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other