Barnstone Studios Announces New Master Guides Jessica Bastidas and Simon Reed

THURMONT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnstone Studios today announced the addition of two new exceptionally talented artists to their community of Barnstone Master Guides: Jessica Bastidas and Simon Reed.



Master Guide Jessica Bastidas

Jessica Bastidas has studied both directly with master Myron Barnstone as well as with his associate instructor, master Roger Brinker. Among the many benefits she attributes to the Barnstone Method, Bastidas found the Method’s unique approach to foreshortening with a focus on understanding three dimensional shapes as they rotate in space to be very helpful since Bastidas works primarily with figurative art and portraiture in a realistic way.

“The importance of understanding foundational drawing skills, the concepts that the masters have studied throughout history can help give you a stronger foundation from which you can then express your own ideas,” says Bastidas. “Picasso did this all the time: once one has mastered the foundational skills, one can decide which rules you want to break, and which ones you want to bend. A strong foundation in the essentials not only links modern artists to the techniques masters in the arts have studied and used for thousands of years: it also provides each artist the ability to realize their own vision, their own mode of making. It allows students to see success, gauge your own growth over time, and understand that mastering art is a process, with both benchmarks and setbacks. I am here to help students of the arts navigate that path and realize their own artistic vision.”

Bastidas’ areas of specialization include illustration and narrative storytelling, including travel-based art as a form of visual journalism. Media specialties include digital illustration (ex. Fundamentals of Photoshop, CoCreate, etc.), oil painting, assemblage (especially sculpture in combination with paintings), mixed media, gouache, watercolor and more. Bastidas has traveled extensively, had her artwork featured in numerous exhibitions (domestic and international: group and solo), and has won many awards and recognitions for her work. Among her academic credits, Bastidas has a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts, a Master of Arts in Teaching, and presently works as an art instructor at McDonogh High School in Baltimore.

Master Guide Simon Reed

Simon Reed sought out and studied with Myron Barnstone because he was seeking an advanced training approach to mastering fundamental technique, and to add solid skills beyond the arts training he’d experienced before. “Being in that studio, it seemed magical,” says Reed. “Myron embraced every style with precision and insight. As a cartoonist, I would draw a rabbit – Myron took the illustration, put it up on the wall and showed how its elements reflected the Golden Section. His teaching about the connections, drawing with the lines, informed my drawing with the curves. Myron was the master of two dimensional illustration: to understand how to be a master draftsman, you must understand how to be a great sculptor. Drawing styles are languages, and Myron taught how to master the essential classical language of two dimensional art: from this mastery, you begin to be able to create your own unique poetry of expression.”

Reed’s specializations include illustration, cartooning, animation, color theory, creating and maintaining likeness, and working with distortion to convey movement and emotion. “I am definitely the fun guy when it comes to classical drawing education,” says Reed. “My coaching style is to help nurture your enjoyment of the process: I infuse my educational sessions with humor, and I can help you learn the essentials you need to know in order to discover your own unique style.” Reed maintains an extensive online portfolio of commission work, stylized cartoons, caricatures and portraits, and lives and works in Burlington, VT.

The Barnstone Master Guide Program

A hallmark of the Barnstone Method, one-to-one Master Guide coaching enhances students’ experience across the broad spectrum of Barnstone training available, from fundamentals of design to color theory and more. Thousands have benefitted from engaging in Barnstone Master Guide coaching sessions, from beginners, aspiring artists to established artists and arts enthusiasts. Sculptors, cartoonists, photographers, animators, as well as those in the traditional arts have seen significant improvement through Master Guide session mentoring sessions.

Readers interested in learning more can do so by visiting the Barnstone Master Guide web page, https://shop.barnstonestudios.com/master-guide/

For additional inquiries about new Barnstone Master Guide Jessica Bastidas, please visit http://www.jessicabastidas.com/ and follow the artist on Instagram, @jessbastidasart

For additional inquiries about new Barnstone Master Guide Simon Reed, please visit https://amazingcaricatures.wixsite.com/portfolio and follow the artist on Instagram @theamazingcaricatureshow

For additional inquiries about Barnstone Master Guides, please contact Cat Barnstone at barnstonedvd@gmail.com or call 301.788.6241.

To learn more about Myron Barnstone and The Barnstone Method, please visit our website here https://www.barnstonestudios.com/

About Barnstone Studios

Barnstone Studios, located at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make classical, atelier-style art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Barnstone Patreon program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at https://www.barnstonestudios.com/ or by calling 301.788.6241.



