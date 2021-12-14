The Space Force Association Partners with Deloitte to Launch New Public Website
Our corporate partners make it possible to not only support the Space Force but to provide scholarships and other learning opportunities. We deeply appreciate Deloitte’s commitment to the SFA mission.”COLORADO SPRIGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) recently launched a new public-facing website developed by Deloitte Digital, a practice within Deloitte Consulting LLP. SFA brings together space professionals from the military, civil, commercial, and academic communities. Member diversity enables properly connected U.S. space policy and strategy analysis to the realities of physics and engineering that make space operations unique. SFA is the premier professional military and space education association in the nation, dedicated to United States dominance in space, a strong national defense, and support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force.
— SFA president, Bill Woolf, Col, USAF (ret.)
“Deloitte proudly supports those that serve and protect our country. It was an honor to apply the digital services we provide to Commercial and Government clients to the Space Force Association to create an exceptionally informative website. We look forward to continuing our partnership with SFA and its members as we collectively address the opportunities in the Space domain.” Diane Ashley, Managing Director.
The SFA’s website is the premiere connection and communication tool for the public and more specifically the member portal is specifically designed to provide in-depth information and access to additional related interviews and other space related research.
For more information or comment, please contact Bill Woolf, (SFA Founder and CEO) Bill.Woolf@ussfa.org.
About the SFA
The Space Force Association is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military associate supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, and U.S. national spacepower at large. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior national spacepower by shaping a Space Force
that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners.
About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Deloitte Space practice is the world’s first professional services practice devoted to the entire space value-chain, from the government and private sectors, to aerospace stalwarts and emerging space companies and start-ups.
Deloitte Digital creates new growth by elevating the human experience—with connected ideas, technology, and talent, in a way that only Deloitte can. With our capabilities in strategy, innovation, design, technology, operations, and data insights, we help clients transform with purpose and achieve new growth through rewarding human experiences.
Learn how Deloitte’s more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.
