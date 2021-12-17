Christmas Elves Celebrate Literacy This Holiday Season with Free Gifts
Melbourne holiday retailer gives young readers more reasons to celebrate books this Christmas with free gifts both in-store and online.
We want to do our part to help kids discover the joy of reading.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the crucial ten shopping days just before Christmas, the Christmas Elves are promoting children’s literacy and great holiday reads by giving away collectable bookmarks to all youngsters and their parents who visit their stores in Preston and Ferntree Gully.
— Jason McIntyreason McIntyre, CEO of the Christmas Elves Groupa
“We want to do our part to help kids discover the joy of reading.” Christmas Elves CEO Jason McIntyre hopes that kids who receive books as gifts will become lifelong booklovers. “Our special holiday bookmarks link the magic of Christmas to reading and remind kids that they can find magic in books all year long.”
Commissioned by Christmas Elves, Melbourne illustrator Paul Smith designed five colourful ‘Official Santa Claus Bookmarks’ for eager young readers to collect. Each limited-edition bookmark features a whimsical character on a field of candy cane stripes in classic holiday red and green. Fans of the illustrated characters on the Christmas Elves' website and social media channels will recognise some of their favourite Christmas figures and two of Santa’s most industrious Christmas Elves:
• Santa Claus
• Mrs Claus
• Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
• Designer Elf
• Light Up Elf
Each free bookmark given in-store will also come with a delicious candy cane while supplies last. With some help from Santa, the Christmas Elves will hand out bookmarks at both of their Melbourne stores:
• Preston: 10 Gower Street
• Ferntree Gully: 827 Burwood Highway
Christmas Elves wants to help families celebrate togetherness and enjoy the holidays with reading and other screen-free activities. The popularity of books, colouring, games, and jigsaw puzzles has surged over recent years. With a few tips on the Elves University Blog, you and your family can create experiences based around these nostalgic drawing-room standards that will become treasured memories and yearly traditions.
If you can’t fit in a store visit before Christmas, fear not. Head to the ‘Elf Printables’ page on the Christmas Elves website and you’ll find a printable version of each bookmark, along with a North Pole Colouring Page and more fun holiday activity ideas for kids.
Christmas will be here before you know it. Visit a Christmas Elves store and check out a range of holiday books that will fuel a lifetime love of reading. While you’re there, make sure you walk through their Christmas Wonderland of gifts, decorations, ornaments, lights, homewares, and everything else you need to create an amazing celebration for your family. —Don’t forget to grab your free bookmark before you leave.
About the Christmas Elves Group: Since 2010, Christmas Elves has helped Melburnians make holiday magic. A visit to their Preston and Ferntree Gully stores will transport you to a whimsical wonderland full of the wonder of Christmas. Following the success of their Christmas business, the company expanded its offering to include subsidiary brands Witches of Halloween, Easter Town, and Baby’s First. Each brand has representation in both physical and online shops.
Diane Michell, Preston Store Manager
Christmas Elves
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Santa Reads the Disney Advent calendar's 'Cinderella'.