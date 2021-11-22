Elf Special News Report: Santa Claus is Coming to Christmas Elves Preston
Santa Claus will share jolly Christmas greetings with his biggest fans at the Christmas Elves store in Preston on select dates in November and December.
Jolly St Nick will make special stops at Melbourne holiday retailer’s Preston premises for COVIDSafe photos.
“We’re so excited to host Santa again.” Jason McIntyre, CEO of the Christmas Elves Group welcomes the opportunity to hold events with safety protocols in place. “It’s such a pleasure to give our customers a chance to create memories with this important childhood Christmas tradition. Kids can get dressed up in their holiday-themed outfits and meet Santa at our 10 Gower Street Preston ‘Christmas Wonderland’ flagship store. It’s our treat!”
Social distancing and COVIDSafe measures mean that photos with Santa will look a little different this year. For starters, Santa will wear a mask because he takes the health and wellbeing of children very seriously. He has also been fully vaccinated – as have all staff at Christmas Elves. Santa and the elves want to keep kids safe, so everyone attending will need to check in, wear fitted face coverings, and provide proof of double vaccination or a lawful exemption.
Customers will provide their own cameras, and Christmas Elves will set the scene. Thanks to clever photo composition and artful angles, Santa will appear closer to tiny tots in photos than customers might expect. Children will stand two metres ahead and slightly to the side of Santa’s position. The two-metre distance will seem much less when photographed front-on to trick the eye.
As we all know, Santa’s time is very valuable, so it’s best to check this page of the Christmas Elves website for the most accurate dates and times. Following on from earlier events on 13 and 20 November, Santa is now scheduled to appear at the Christmas Elves Preston store at 10 Gower Street, Preston on:
• Sunday 28 November: 12:00pm to 4:00pm
• Sunday 5 December: 12:00pm to 4:00pm
• Friday 10 December: 3:30pm to 7:30pm
When visiting, remember to pick up a free letter to Santa template and complete it with your child while waiting for a photo. Christmas Elves also have a letter from Santa for all his fans. After the photo, check out all the Santa-themed decorations and figurines. In a giving mood? Gift the Christmas Elves a five-star Google review and share the experience on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Let the Christmas magic begin.
About the Christmas Elves Group: Since 2010, Christmas Elves has helped Melburnians make holiday magic. A visit to their Preston and Ferntree Gully stores will transport everyone to a whimsical wonderland full of the wonder of Christmas. Following the success of their Christmas business, the company expanded its offering to include subsidiary brands Witches of Halloween, Easter Town, and Baby’s First. Each brand has representation in both physical and online shops.
Diane Michell, Preston Store Manager
Christmas Elves
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Twitter
Santa loves visiting Christmas Elves. Just in time for Christmas, he's recorded a reading of the Disney Advent calendar's 'Cinderella'. Enjoy!