Witches of Halloween Resurrect Spooky Season Spirit

The Witches of Halloween logo, followed by the words: 2021 Collection

Find everything you need for a beguiling Halloween in Witches of Halloween's 2021 Collection.

A 54.5cm witch figurine by Mark Roberts.

Witch figurines by Mark Roberts celebrate the whimsy of the season and come in small (30cm tall approx) and large (50cm tall approx).

Two pumpkin table pieces. One resembles a vampire and the other, Frankenstein's monster.

Pumpkin table pieces by Katherine's Collection have more personality than your average gourd! This gruesome twosome take after their monstrous idols.

Melbourne holiday retailer’s 2021 collection breathes new life into Halloween with the latest scare-worthy products.

It’s a real triumph of the Halloween spirit. We want to do everything we can to help our community create an unforgettable Halloween.”
— Jason McIntyre, Owner, Witches of Halloween
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Witches of Halloween has brought Melbourne’s enthusiasm for the spooky season back to life, thanks to its 2021 collection. Featuring enchanting brand collectibles, wicked inflatables, and outré outdoor décor, this year’s collection has everything a ‘fang-tastic’ Halloween demands. Discover this year’s products, along with all the Witches’ decorating tips, on their Halloween blog.

Fans of the spooktacular holiday have said that they’re relying on it to lift spirits made melancholy by Melbourne’s sixth lockdown. “It’s a real triumph of the Halloween spirit,” Jason McIntyre, CEO of parent company The Christmas Elves Group, explained. “Several of our customers have told us that they’re not letting Covid-19 ruin their Halloween again. They’ve decided to decorate and celebrate safely, and we want to do everything we can to help them create an unforgettable Halloween.”

Concoct a otherworldly celebration like no other and brew up mischievous hocus pocus when you:
–treat yourself or that ‘spectral’ someone to figurines, table pieces, and accessories from Mark Roberts, Katherine’s Collection, Lemax Spooky Town, and more world-famous brands
–fall under the spell of Funko Pop! adorable Halloween versions of your favourite characters from Disney, Marvel, Dreamworks, and all your favourite pop culture purveyors
–festoon frightfully – both indoors and out – with traditional decorations, inflatables, decals, and animatronic pieces that light up, move, and make scary sounds
–fancy dress the entire family in costumes both cute and creepy
–tackle a new tradition and trim a hauntingly charming Halloween tree
–build a ‘boo-tiful’ haunted house full of witches, ghosts, vampires, and other ghastly creatures around every corner and hanging from the ceiling.

October 31 is fast approaching, but there’s still time to shop for the big night and decorate days in advance. Witches of Halloween offers click and collect so that shoppers don’t have to wait for yet another delayed delivery.

About Witches of Halloween: For over five years, Witches of Halloween has helped Melburnians concoct whimsically magical Halloweens. A visit to their Preston and Ferntree Gully stores (open all year long) will inspire you to create terrifyingly terrific spooky celebrations. The Australian-owned Christmas Elves Group of companies comprises Witches of Halloween, Christmas Elves, Easter Town, and Baby’s First. Each brand has representation in both bricks-and-mortar and online shops.

