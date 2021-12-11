Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21A5007071

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                             

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/10/2021 @ 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northbound MM 170-174, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed/ Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:  Seth Mead                                             

AGE:23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Upon Troopers attempt to catch up to the vehicle, the vehicle was paced at speeds over 100 mph. A traffic stop was initiated where Mead was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Mead was subsequently issued a VCVC and a citation to appear in court and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/18/2022 @ 1000 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Orleans Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

