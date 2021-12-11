Derby Barracks/ Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A5007071
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 12/10/2021 @ 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northbound MM 170-174, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed/ Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Seth Mead
AGE:23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Upon Troopers attempt to catch up to the vehicle, the vehicle was paced at speeds over 100 mph. A traffic stop was initiated where Mead was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Mead was subsequently issued a VCVC and a citation to appear in court and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2022 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Orleans Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881