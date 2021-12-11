Derby Barracks/ Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A5007071

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 12/10/2021 @ 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northbound MM 170-174, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed/ Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Seth Mead

AGE:23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Upon Troopers attempt to catch up to the vehicle, the vehicle was paced at speeds over 100 mph. A traffic stop was initiated where Mead was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Mead was subsequently issued a VCVC and a citation to appear in court and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Orleans Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881