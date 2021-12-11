Four Indicted on Multiple Counts in September Murder

RIPLEY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of four men on numerous charges including first degree murder.

On September 7th, at the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, agents joined the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Sedric Rogers (DOB: 12/23/80) in Henning. Earlier that day, Rogers was found fatally shot on the porch of a home in the 400 block of West McFarlin Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined Latonio Grandberry, Chrishun Taylor, Joshua Taylor, and Corridirus Qualls were responsible for the murder.

Today, the Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned the following indictments:

Grandberry (DOB: 1/2/01) – First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder (two counts), Felony Reckless Endangerment by Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Habitation, Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (two counts), Prior Felony Conviction, Felony Possession of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault (six counts), Felony Evading Arrest Endangering Others, and Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

C. Taylor (DOB: 4/8/02) – First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder (two counts), Felony Reckless Endangerment by Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Habitation, Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (two counts), Aggravated Assault (six counts), and Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

J. Taylor (DOB: 3/24/02) – First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder (two counts), Felony Reckless Endangerment by Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Habitation, Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (two counts), Aggravated Assault (six counts), and Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

Qualls (DOB: 11/4/98) – First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder (two counts), Felony Reckless Endangerment by Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Habitation, Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (two counts), Aggravated Assault (six counts), Felony Evading Arrest Endangering Others, and Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

Each was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail. Bond is set at $500,000 for C. Taylor, J. Taylor, and Qualls. No additional bond was set for Grandberry.

Grandberry C. Taylor J. Taylor Qualls