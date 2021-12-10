Maine DOE Update – December 10, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

We are proud to share that Maine Department of Education team member Deqa Dhalac has made national history. The Family Engagement and Cultural Responsiveness Specialist was sworn in as South Portland’s new mayor, the first Somali American to ever hold the position of mayor. | More

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 8:00-10:00 am, the Work Force Group for LD 313 will hold its third meeting, hosted virtually by the Maine Department of Education. LD 313 was passed in the 130th legislature and is focused on several topics regarding Career and Technical Education. | More

The State of Maine is running its own State-based insurance marketplace called CoverME.gov, where uninsured people or those who buy insurance on their own can get health insurance, usually with financial assistance. It is currently an open enrollment period, with next Wednesday, December 15 being the deadline to sign up for January 1 coverage. Open enrollment ends on January 15, 2022. | More

The Maine State Archives, in conjunction with the State of Maine Archives Advisory Board, establishes local government record retention schedules. These schedules include schedules for Maine schools. All local government record retention schedules can be found on the State of Maine Archives website, but record retention schedules specific to schools can found in Schedule 18. | More

The Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine (ACTEM) joined a 3-state-consortia this spring to offer lower pricing on Seesaw for Schools licensing for Maine districts, which has saved over $73,000 in Seesaw licensing costs for participating Maine schools. | More

Maine DOE team member Kelli Deveaux is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Kelli | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine School Safety Center (MCCS) is happy to announce that they are offering virtual Office Hours to connect with Maine school personnel who oversee school safety planning. An open forum to bring questions, ideas or concerns, the team will be available to provide support and technical assistance every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am-11am thru February 17. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

