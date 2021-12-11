Williston Barracks // Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A104179

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper V. Valenti

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7/4/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 325 Glenn Dr Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Nash Krywka

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police conducted an investigation of a sexual assault that took place on July 4, 2021. Following the investigation, Nash Krywka, 25, of Cambridge was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing. Krywka was released with conditions and issued a court date of December 13, 2021 for Sexual Assault and is due to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Lamoille County.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/21 @ 1300 hrs

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division / Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.