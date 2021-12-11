Williston Barracks // Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A104179
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper V. Valenti
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/4/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 325 Glenn Dr Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Nash Krywka
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police conducted an investigation of a sexual assault that took place on July 4, 2021. Following the investigation, Nash Krywka, 25, of Cambridge was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing. Krywka was released with conditions and issued a court date of December 13, 2021 for Sexual Assault and is due to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Lamoille County.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/21 @ 1300 hrs
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division / Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.