Melissa Birdsall Joins the NAI Legacy Investment Team
Executive Vice President – Head of National AccountsMINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 9th, 2021 - (Minneapolis, MN) NAI Legacy is pleased to announce that Melissa Birdsall has joined the NAI Legacy Investment team as Executive Vice President – Head of National Accounts. Melissa’s broad experience ranges from alternative investment capital raising, asset management and portfolio construction. Her primary role will be to manage and form new relationships with broker-dealers and related investment distribution verticals, helping NAI Legacy improve its position as a national leader in their private equity/syndication platform. Melissa will be bringing over sixteen years of experience in the field to NAI Legacy.
“It is a privilege to join the hardworking team at NAI Legacy. I am excited to integrate my experience in the alternative investments space with NAI Legacy’s vast resources to expand their national platform of tax-advantaged real estate solutions.” Melissa Birdsall
Prior to NAI Legacy, Melissa has worked in business development roles at nationally known asset management firms, as well as private equity firms and investment banks. Melissa received her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Minnesota and has earned the FINRA Series 7, 66 & 63 securities licenses as well as her real estate brokerage license.
Duane Lund, Chief Operating Officer, said “Melissa brings an established network to NAI Legacy and a successful track record of maintaining and expanding national accounts with leading broker-dealers and registered investment advisors. We look forward to her leadership as NAI Legacy expands its national accounts in the industry.”
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is the tax-efficient investment platform in the NAI Global Network. NAI Legacy operates as both a provider of real estate investment product and investment services. Our investment division provides our clients with tax-efficient real estate investment solutions such as Delaware Statutory Trust offerings (DSTs), Funds, and Direct investment opportunities. Our service division provides clients with comprehensive investment solutions through brokerage, property management and accounting. Through our affiliation with the NAI Global Network, we have direct access to every major market in the United States with over 375 office locations and over 4,000 professionals. Our unique offerings of both product and services supported by a national network, allows us to tailor investment services directly for a client’s unique investment criteria across asset classes, geography, risk-tolerance, and investment preference.
