WAISMANN METHOD®- Advanced Treatment of Opioid Dependence and Rapid Detox Center Celebrates Its 23rd Anniversary

By concentrating all our efforts in one location, Waismann Treatment™ has achieved exceptional development growth over the past two decades” — Clare Waismann, SUDCC / RAS

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waismann Method was founded in 1998 by Clare Waismann RAS/SUDCC. Mrs. Waismann joined forces with two board-certified anesthesiologists and pain specialists, including the program's current medical director, Dr. Michael H. Lowenstein.

Since its inception, the center has maintained one single location worldwide, where all efforts are concentrated, to develop several treatment protocols that can provide patients with the safest and most effective opioid detoxification based on their unique health history. Thousands of patients worldwide have flown to California, where they are admitted to a private room in an accredited hospital to receive the Waismann Treatment™.

"By concentrating all our efforts in one location, Waismann Treatment™ has achieved exceptional development growth over the past two decades," said Clare Waismann. "Moving forward, our focus will remain on providing in-patient comprehensive medical evaluation, the latest customizable detoxification protocols and post-detox recovery care. We are committed to prioritizing the best possible experience while delivering safe and effective treatment results, from beginning to end."

Over the past twenty-three years, Waismann Method has successfully evolved and changed how addiction is viewed and treated. The center works collaboratively with several health care professionals to provide comprehensive and effective options to overcome opioid withdrawal while reducing physical cravings. "When patients are free from the effects and craving of opioids, they become emotionally present to better adhere and participate in mental health treatment or other therapies to help them sustain a healthy life," says C. Waismann.

Mrs. Waismann is also the founder of Domus Retreat. An exclusive treatment center specializing in opioid dependence and recovery care for those who have gone through medically assisted detoxification.

About WAISMANN METHOD®

Waismann Method was founded by Clare Waismann, a Registered Addiction Specialist and Certified Substance Abuse Counselor. The center is exclusively located in Southern California and medically directed by Dr. Michael H. Lowenstein, who holds four board certifications, including anesthesiology, addiction medicine, and pain management. Dr. Lowenstein is also the most experienced rapid detox physician in the USA. Throughout the years, Mrs. Waismann, her team, and Waismann Method® have been featured in The New York Times, USA Today, Fox News, Wall Street Journal, Vogue, CBS 60 Minutes. LA Times, New York Post, Newsweek, and many more outlets.