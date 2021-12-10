Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce 2021 Annual Ovation Gala

2021 GAACC Lifetime Achievement Award: Christine Ha, the first Asian American contestant to win the American version of MasterChef

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce (GAACC) celebrated Asian Pacific American (APA) heritage and recognized businesses, organizations and individuals at its annual Ovation Gala held at the Austin Marriott Downtown on December 4th, 2021.

Over 600 regional, state, and national government, corporate, and community leaders and friends enjoyed a festive evening embracing the “Madhatter” theme with entertainment, an awards ceremony, live auction and after-party. Notable speakers included U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Assistant Chief of the Austin Police Departmen, Jerry Bauzon.

Each year, GAACC celebrates businesses and organizations who have contributed to the region's economic success and toasts APA individuals and organizations who have achieved uncommon success and/or are working to make our community a better place. Award recipients and honorees at this year’s Ovation included:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Christine Ha, the first Asian American contestant to win the American version of MasterChef.

Business of the Year: Pearlstone Partners

Emerging Business: TSO Chinese Delivery

APA Community Organization/Leader of the Year: Austin Asian Community Civic Coalition

Creative Arts Entrepreneur: PJ Raval with Unravel Pictures

The Lifetime Achievement Award winner is the most prestigious recognition at GAACC’s Ovation event. Past winners include: 2019: Simon Tam, 2018, Lisa Su, 2017: Sada Cumber, 2016: Norman Mineta, 2015: William Wang and 2014: Manoj Saxena.

GAACC soft-launched their social campaign Act with Love at Ovation to support Asian businesses impacted by anti-Asian hate sentiments in the Austin community. The AAPI community is the fastest-growing demographic segment both nationally and in Central Texas.

GAACC is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for, connecting with, and educating the Central Texas Asian American business community. GAACC President and CEO, Fang Fang, announced the Chamber’s plan to launch the first Texas Asian Economic Summit in Fall of 2022. She shared that the Summit “will attract companies and business leaders based locally, regionally, nationally and internationally,” which will help drive economic equity, diversity and inclusion. The Summit will include a conference during the day, evening celebration and additional networking opportunities and activities the following day.

GAACC also announced their first-ever female Board Chair, Jessica Chen, who will assume the role in 2023, after the current Board Chair Ahmed Moledina’s term ends.

GAACC would like to extend a special thank you to the following Ovation Sponsors: Pearlstone Partners, H-E-B, Chinatown Center, SOAL Technologies, Tokyo Electron Ltd., Clifford Chiu of Vista Equity Group, Fair Trade Safaris, TSO Chinese Delivery, and smartDigs.



About GAACC:

Established in 2012, the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce (GAACC) is the leading partner for driving local economic growth for businesses with ties to Asia and Asian Americans in the Austin area. GAACC works to promote the Asian Pacific American (APA) community as a catalyst for local and global economic growth through advocacy, connection and education. GAACC also supports specific initiatives for minority business certifications, starting a business, and international trade with Asia.

