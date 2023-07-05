Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce Announces President and CEO

Mark Duval speaks to attendees of the Central Texas Asian Economic Impact Project Launch Event on May 25, 2023

With almost 25 years of experience in Asia, Duval brings a global perspective to the Chamber’s mission.

I am honored to be appointed as CEO of the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber has a proud legacy, a deeply committed board, and a highly engaged membership. ” — Mark Duval - President & CEO

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce (GAACC), Central Texas’ leading organization for the advocacy and support of the region’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) business community, has selected Mark Duval as President and CEO, effective July 5, 2023.

“With nearly 25 years of experience living and working in Asia, Mark has a rich understanding of Asian cultures and the global and local trends that impact our region’s AAPI business community,” said Jessica Chen, Chair of the GAACC Board of Directors. “At the same time, Mark is a proven executive and has developed deep connections in Central Texas,” she added. “Our Chamber serves as a bridge, helping to connect our diverse membership with both international and local opportunities. With his experience, collaborative mindset, and connections with the local business community, our new CEO is a testament to this mission. The future of our organization is bright and I am excited for the journey ahead.”

Duval joined the Austin Asian Chamber’s Board of Directors in late 2022 where he served on the Executive and Advocacy Committees. He was named Interim President and CEO in February 2023. After a national search, the GAACC Board of Directors voted unanimously to select him for the role of President and CEO.

Born and raised in Southern Africa, Duval moved to Austin in 1990 to work for Motorola. In 1996 that role took him to Asia where he was tasked with helping build the first modern semiconductor plant in China. He later helped launch Motorola’s Android smartphone business in Asia. He then served as President of the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China) where he worked with leaders in the American business community to transform that organization and grow the voice of American business in China. After leading AmCham China for almost three years, he served as Greater China CEO of Terex, a U.S. multinational, leading that company’s joint ventures, manufacturing, and go-to-market operations in the region. Returning to Austin in 2020, Duval served as Managing Director in the Rex tech-and-real estate ecosystem before joining GAACC as Interim CEO. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa and an MBA from the Lubar College of Business in Milwaukee.

Since February, Duval’s passion for community and influence on the Asian Chamber’s strategic direction has been notable. He has guided the expansion of advocacy efforts such as the Central Texas Asian Economic Impact Project while also accelerating post-COVID-19 member engagement by re-activating local community programs such as the Chamber’s Asian Night Market events (forthcoming in 2024).

“The landscape among chambers of commerce in Austin is evolving, with new collaborations developing across Central Texas,” said Ali Khataw, Chair of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, former GAACC Board Chair, and current GAACC Board member. “We see an unprecedented opportunity for the region’s chambers to continue to drive Greater Austin’s growing prosperity in a way that is authentic to our area’s culture and position in the global economy. Mark’s leadership will be pivotal in ensuring the Asian Chamber continues its strong role in this growth.”

In his role with GAACC to date, Duval has also focused on embracing the Chamber’s role within the Diversity Ethnic Chamber Alliance (DECA) a first-of-its-kind model of collaboration among ethnic and minority-focused chambers of commerce which includes the Austin LBGT Chamber, Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber, Greater Austin Asian Chamber, and the Greater Austin Black Chamber. “Economic resiliency takes all of us,” said Duval. “I believe DECA is Austin’s opportunity to celebrate the tapestry of our communities, drive high-impact grassroots programs, and ultimately help ensure our region’s growth is sustainable and benefits all who live here.”

“I am honored to be appointed as CEO of the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce,” said Duval. “The Chamber has a proud legacy, a deeply committed board, and a highly engaged membership. We have great partners and we are incredibly well positioned to help accelerate Austin’s global momentum, grow our support for the local AAPI business communities in Central Texas, and make a substantial positive difference in the continuing development of Greater Austin.”

###