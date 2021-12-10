Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in the 1300 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:31 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was sitting inside of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by responding Officers.

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, 19 year old Antoine Tucker of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

###