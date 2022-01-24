KROGER FAMILY OF STORES JOINS GROWING LIST OF BARCODE BUCK$™ PARTICIPATING RETAILERS
Kroger Family of Stores, now accept BARCODE BUCK$ digital discounts & “Try Me Free” rewards, further strengthening BARCODE BUCK$ national retailer coverage.AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kroger Family of Stores, for the first time, now accept BARCODE BUCK$™ digital discounts and “Try Me Free” rewards. The long-awaited entry by this leading grocery chain further strengthens BARCODE BUCK$ national coverage, which already includes retailers such as Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar, Albertsons Companies, Giant Eagle, and others.
Brands know BARCODE BUCK$ digital discounts to be an effective and efficient marketing tool for generating incremental sales of popular SKUs, and for stimulating trial of new products. Consumers find the usage experience to be simple: they purchase the qualifying SKU designated by the brand, scan the barcode at checkout, and have the full value of the reward deducted immediately from the store receipt.
Four Key Benefits of Using BARCODE BUCK$:
- Digital discounts are sent directly to consumers’ phones
- Builds sales, encourages product sampling and bolsters brand loyalty
- Totally secure and can’t be duplicated, eliminating opportunity for fraud
- Consumer purchases are fully trackable, enabling the gathering of first party data
BARCODE BUCK$, a proven and trusted marketing medium, now offers a broader reach than ever before.
About TPG Rewards:
TPG Rewards is an established marketing technology company that develops loyalty and promotional programs for many of the nation’s largest consumer packaged goods brands, as well as for companies in other categories. In addition to BARCODE BUCK$ digital offers, TPG has pioneered innovations such as a Digital Receipt Validation System, with response time in less than 12 minutes, and TAP – Touchless Engagement™ including the use of dual-purpose NFC chips to create intelligent packaging.
Brands engage TPG for their vast array of capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their unsurpassed attention to customer service.
Contact TPG Rewards to learn how BARCODE BUCK$ can help boost your sales.
See what else TPG has to offer by visiting their digital Tool Kit, Promotion for a New Era.
John Galinos
TPG Rewards, Inc.
email us here