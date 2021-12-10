Open Dual Party Relay Council Seat: IUB Accepting Applications for Telephone Company Representative

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) has begun the process of filling an open seat on the Dual Party Relay Council (Council) and is currently accepting applications. The vacancy is for a telephone company representative to serve the remainder of a two-year term continuing through September 1, 2023.

The IUB, by authority of the Legislature, oversees the relay service and equipment distribution program that provide telephone accessibility to Iowans who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind, or have difficulty speaking. The council meets quarterly and advises the IUB on all matters concerning these programs.

Under chapter 477C of the Iowa Code, the 11-member Council must consist of six individuals with communication disorders; two representatives from telephone companies; a representative from the Office of Consumer Advocate, a division of the Iowa Department of Justice; a representative from the office of deaf services of the Iowa Department of Human Rights; and a member of the IUB or designee.

Council members who are not state or local government officers or employees are reimbursed for their necessary and actual expenses incurred in performance of their duties and receive a per diem of $50 when the Council is meeting.

Interested candidates may apply by submitting a letter of interest and short bio no later than December 31, 2021, by email to iub@iub.iowa.gov or by mail to:

Attn: Dual Party Relay Service Iowa Utilities Board 1375 E. Court Ave. Des Moines, IA 50319-0069

For more information, please email iub@iub.iowa.gov or call 515.725.7300.