Resources to Assist Maine Schools with Record Retention Decisions

The Maine State Archives, in conjunction with the State of Maine Archives Advisory Board, establishes local government record retention schedules. These schedules include schedules for Maine schools.

All local government record retention schedules can be found on the State of Maine Archives website, but record retention schedules specific to schools can found in Schedule 18.

Training resources on how to manage records are available on the Maine Archives website, here.

If Maine schools or administrative unites need additional assistance with Maine’s record retention schedules, the State of Maine Archives is the best resource, and can be reached by emailing: recordsmanagement.archives@maine.gov

