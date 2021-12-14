Jumpstart Foundry Announces Final Round of 2021 Portfolio Selections

JSF wraps up a record-breaking year with new portfolio additions.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-seed stage healthcare venture capital firm Jumpstart Foundry, one of the most active firms of its kind in the country, is closing out a monumental year with the announcement of its second and final round of 2021 portfolio additions. The Fall 2021 JSF Cohort includes 17 companies selected from over 200 applicants. The addition of these companies brings the total number of deals for JSF this year to 34.

Companies in the Fall 2021 JSF Cohort present healthcare solutions to a range of industry pain points. Innovations include recruitment and staffing solutions, clinical efficiency tools, novel digital therapeutics, and products/services that target patients as consumers.

Jumpstart Foundry’s Managing Director, Eller Kelliher, noted that “While COVID-19 continues to present many challenges in our daily lives, it has been incredible to witness the creation and adoption of new innovations in the healthcare industry. I am encouraged by the incredible number of innovative startups that are changing the face of health as we know it. And I am particularly proud of these 17 new investments -- as new JSF Portfolio Companies, they represent real solutions to the industry pain points and trends that have been highlighted and, in many ways, driven by the pandemic.”

Jumpstart Foundry’s portfolio additions receive an investment of $150,000 via standard post-money SAFE notes. The 17 startups will also participate in a one-of-a-kind exclusive program for JSF portfolio founders, Jumpstart Insight.

“It’s been a tremendous year at Jumpstart, and we are grateful to partner with 17 new innovative healthcare companies in our Jumpstart Foundry (JSF) portfolio. Eller and the Jumpstart Team have done a remarkable job building our JSF portfolio with exceptionally high-quality healthcare startups,” said Doug Edwards, CEO of Jumpstart Health Investors. “We welcome these founders, and their teams, to the Jumpstart Family.”

Jumpstart Foundry is a healthcare-focused private investment firm based in Nashville, TN. The JSF portfolio includes 132 companies that are focused on addressing pain points in the healthcare industry.

To learn more about Jumpstart Foundry’s newest additions, visit their blog: https://jsf.co/jumpstart-foundry-announces-final-round-of-2021-portfolio-selections/