Lane Closure on I-70 Eastbound at Milepost 5.23 Beginning Wednesday, December 15

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Wednesday, December 15, 2021, there will be a lane closure on the I-70 Eastbound at Milepost 5.23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. These closures will continue through Thursday, December 16.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

​