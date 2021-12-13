Submit Release
ArtRevSol & Don’t Fold Entertainment (DFE) present Stunna World Hoot and his new single “Pack Touch” along with the official music video.

And we breaking every brick down/ Bout to run me up a whole meal ticket. Double Rs when we pull up Choo Range Rover looking real pretty/ Pack touch when we break it down.”
— Stunna World Hoot
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & Don’t Fold Entertainment (DFE) present Stunna World Hoot and his new single “Pack Touch” along with the official music video. “Pack Touch” is a truly in house production even being produced by DFE themselves.

Stunna World Hoot was born and raised in Richmond, VA. “Pack Touch” is that new street anthem the hustlers and bag chasers been looking for. With an energized, fast paced, bass hitting instrumentals and catchy hooks and lyrics all those true go getters can relate too.

Watch as Stunna World Hoot takes you thru the streets showing you how he and his team put in that work when the “Pack Touch”.

"All I ever wanted to do was put my team on." proclaims Stunna World Hoot from a prison cell somewhere in Virginia. So it's Free Stunna World Hoot until Stunna World Hoot is FREE!!! DFE continues to hold it down for their co-founder and flagship artist, ensuring the movement and momentum don’t stop and that Stunna World Hoot comes home safely.

Follow the music movement and catch up with (DFE) Don't Fold Entertainment on social media everywhere. Don’t forget to hit like, leave a comment subscribe and tap that notifications bell on YouTube today!!

"Pack Touch" Single:
All Links: https://linktr.ee/stunnaworldhoot
Tweezy: dntfoldceo@gmail.com | (804) 956-7946

ArtRevSol & Don't Fold Entertainment (DFE) present Stunna World Hoot "Pack Touch" | Music + Video Service

