Health Interrupted sits with Dr. Daniel Amen NYT’s Best-Selling Author, Change Your Brain, Change Your Life!
Celebrity Fitness Trainer Gina Lombardi and Former Miss America Laura Kaeppeler release Ep. 43 of Health Interrupted Podcast with Dr. Daniel AmenLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Fitness Trainer Gina Lombardi and Former Miss America Laura Kaeppeler release Ep. 43 of Health Interrupted Podcast with Dr. Daniel Amen, one of America’s leading psychiatrists and top brain health experts and New York Times best-selling author of Change Your Brain, Change Your Life! The hosts sat down with Dr. Amen to talk about mental health, brain health, and how we can improve both. Dr. Amen reveals foods that help our brain and foods that hurt our brain. They discuss the repercussions of alcohol, caffeine, and contact sports on the brain. Plus a lot of amazing tips from Dr. Amen himself!
Dr. Amen has helped millions of people change their brains and lives through Amen Clinics, his best-selling books, and public television programs. Dr. Amen is one of America’s leading psychiatrists and brain health experts. He has authored or coauthored 9 professional book chapters, 85 scientific articles, and more than 40 books, including New York Times mega-bestseller Change Your Brain, Change Your Life. He has appeared on numerous television shows including Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, The Doctors, Today Show, Good Morning America, and The View. His breakthrough public television programs on brain and mental health have aired more than 130,000 times across North America and have made him well-loved by millions of viewers seeking guidance on memory, attention, mood, nutrition, and more.
The Washington Post has called Dr. Amen “the most popular psychiatrist in America” because of his books, media appearances, and clinics which have over 8,500 patient visits a month. Amen Clinics also have the world’s largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling nearly 180,000 scans on patients from 155 countries. Dr. Amen has appeared in movies, including Quiet Explosions, After the Last Round, and The Crash Reel and was a consultant for the movie Concussion, starring Will Smith. He has also appeared on the Emmy-winning show The Truth About Drinking. His work has been featured in Newsweek, Time, Huffington Post, ABC World News, 20/20, BBC, London Telegraph, Parade Magazine, New York Times, New York Times Magazine, Washington Post, LA Times, Men’s Health, Bottom Line, and Cosmopolitan.
You can catch this incredible interview on iTunes, Spotify or your favorite podcast app and on https://healthinterruptedpodcast.com Make sure you tune in every week to get your weekly dose of inspiration and amazing stories of real people who have achieved wellness despite health setbacks big and small, as well as experts who reveal their secrets to optimal health.
