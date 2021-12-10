ICARO™ Partners with LATAM Media Giant Grupo Multimedios

Grupo Multimedios Selects ICARO Media Group to Launch New Global OTT Platform with Dynamic Ad Insertion Powered by ICARO Ads and ICARO Artificial Intelligence

ICARO’s unique AI, OTT and dynamic solutions, coupled with our newly-acquired in-house advertising agency, gives Multiimedios the advantages in leading with cutting-edge advanced technology and media.” — Bruno Pereira, ICARO Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, NY, US, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a leading Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) sector company providing AI-driven digital media technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to partner in providing a full Over-the-Top (OTT) app experience to power global distribution for Grupo Multimedios, an innovative Mexican media conglomerate with holdings in broadcast television networks, radio, publishing and entertainment.

Based in Monterrey, Mexico, Grupo Multimedios operates in seven Mexican states and is the third-largest producer of original Spanish-language programming in the country. The conglomerate owns radio, TV, newspapers, magazines, and billboard businesses in Mexico, Spain, Central America and North America.

“ICARO will now power the products that expand Grupo Multimedios’ ability to move exclusively from YouTube to a direct-to-consumer offering,” stated Bruno Pereira, Chief Revenue Officer of ICARO Media Group. “Multimedios has entrusted ICARO with their global venture into OTT. ICARO’s unique AI, OTT and dynamic solutions, coupled with our newly-acquired in-house advertising agency, gives them the advantages in leading with cutting-edge advanced technology and media.”

This new distribution for Multimedios will enable them to reach an extended audience for their 21 linear channels and hundreds of hours of advertisement-based content. ICARO will provide and distribute state-of-the-art technology with AI-driven OTT platforms, ICARO Super App technology, and the ICARO video platform, while also leveraging ICARO’s Dynamic Ad insertion platform to monetize Grupo Multimedios’ linear channels and apps.

“We are extremely pleased to announce our new partnership with Grupo Multimedios,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “Their recognition of our leading AI-powered media technologies that allow Multimedios to better monetize their own content and provide a more engaging experience to their subscribers with OTT technology and ICARO Ads is a great compliment to ICARO Media Group, and we look forward to their working with the dynamic team at Grupo Multimedios.”

“We are really excited to announce that Grupo Multimedios is partnering with ICARO Media Group to develop and deploy an OTT platform,” stated Enrique Calderon, Grupo Multimedios CTO. “This consists of restructuring our media strategy so that we can deliver a single product to our audience, in which they can access all of our content as a group via digital means such as TV, web, and apps. We are very enthusiastic, as we see in ICARO a strong partner with expertise in delivering and developing digital applications to provide content to audiences at scale. We absolutely believe that this partnership will allow us to meet our OTT goals.”

###



About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks, with over 220M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America, to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Los Angeles, São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About Grupo Multimedios

The most consolidated media company in northern Mexico, with more than 8,000 people contributing talent and professionalism to offer the highest quality service, which we are committed to day-by-day. Grupo Multimedios includes Television, Radio, Web, Press, Real estate Outdoor advertising. For more information, please visit https://grupomultimedios.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.