Polaris Aero Adds QR Code Reporting to VOCUS SMS Aviation Safety Software
Polaris Aero's VOCUS SMS customers can now print and display their own unique QR code to allow non-users to submit safety reports.
VOCUS SMS Aviation Safety Software now offers the ability to create a unique QR code to allow contractors and others outside of the flight department staff to submit a safety report.
Polaris Aero, an aviation software company, has integrated a new QR code safety reporting feature into its advanced safety management application, VOCUS SMS.
Steve Bruneau, Vice President of Aviation Services for Polaris Aero, stressed what a significant advantage the upgrade offers: “Our Polaris Aero clients love how simple it is for one of their line personnel or staff to submit a safety report via VOCUS SMS,” he explained. “And now, they want to give their aviation contractors, visitors and passengers the tools to submit a safety report easily—and anonymously. This latest software enhancement helps them to do just that.”
The new QR code can be displayed in a variety of locations, including as a seatback card, as stickers to post around hangar and office areas, and on contractor onboarding intake forms. “The idea is to have the code displayed in lots of places so non-aviation staff can easily see it and access it,” Bruneau said. “The report might be for something as simple as some liquid being spilled, or that something appears to be broken,” he added. “Or, perhaps, someone isn’t following safety guidelines.”
Bruneau continued: “Engaging non-aviation travelers and contractor staff as additional ‘spokes’ on the wheel of safety helps everyone gain more insight into aviation safety issues. And by having a QR code at their disposal, they don’t need to email someone—which they often won’t do anyway—and then wait for someone to transfer that email into the SMS on their behalf.”
Among the important benefits the new QR code reporting upgrade provides:
• QR code reporting is user-friendly, anonymous and convenient for submitters. The reports are completely dissociated from submitters and do not grant them any access to the organization’s internal Safety Management System.
• Non-user safety reporting shines a spotlight on issues that could have gone unnoticed, helping to mitigate potential hazards before they become actual threats to safety.
Dell Aviation’s Captain/Safety Manager Max Grover is a longtime VOCUS SMS user, and is enthused about the additional safety reporting feature. He said that he’s already incorporated third-party QR code reporting into Dell’s contractor briefing materials and will be displaying his organization’s QR code in multiple areas. “It’s very helpful for contractors and third-party vendors working in the hangar,” he shared.
To learn more about QR code reporting and other features in VOCUS SMS or to schedule a demonstration or training, call 1-480-999-3301 or visit polarisaero.com/contact.
About Polaris Aero
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). Through the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform, users have centralized access to all Polaris Aero applications, including FlightRisk and VOCUS SMS. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps aviation professionals learn valuable lessons before an incident occurs. Thus, they can achieve and maintain the highest level of organizational safety, while improving operational effectiveness and meeting international requirements. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.
Jill Henning
Forward Street Marketing
+1 602-502-6206
email us here