Nexus Brewery & Restaurant Now Offering Gift Cards with Holiday Bonus

One of New Mexico’s best breweries and restaurants is offering a special treat just in time for the holidays.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says, “It’s better to give than it is to receive.” That’s why representatives with Nexus Brewery & Restaurant are proud to announce that it is now offering gift cards with a holiday bonus.

“We are excited about this,” said Ken Carson, owner, and spokesperson for Nexus Brewery & Restaurant, a member of the Brewer’s Association and featured on the Food Network TV show: Diner’s, Drive-Ins, & Dives.

Carson explained that individuals can receive a $10 bonus card for every $50 gift card purchased from now through December 31.

The company spokesperson noted that Nexus Brewery & Restaurant, featured by Food & Wine (https://www.foodandwine.com/travel/best-cocktail-bars-us) as Best Cocktails Bar in the U.S., sends a big thank you to all of its neighbors and friends for their support during 2021 and that it is looking forward to a great 2022.

Regarding the gift card, Carson said the card amount must be between $5 and $500 and must be a whole number (no decimal). The maximum amount per order cannot exceed $1,000.

“The holiday season is here, and a gift card is a perfect gift for someone you love,” Carson said, referencing the Nexus Brewery & Restaurant, which was featured by Business Insider (https://www.businessinsider.com/desserts-around-the-world-2015-7) for having The Best Dessert in 25 Countries Around the World, Best Fried Chicken in New Mexico, The 33 Best Burgers in America, and many awards over the years such as Best Brewery, Best Beer, Best Brewery food, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexusbrewery.com/nexus-brewery-and-restaurant-about/

About Nexus Brewery & Restaurant

Nexus Brewery is definitely about the beer (10 taps and counting), the incredible southern food, smoked meats and BBQ, and of course the companionship of our Nexus Neighbors, but it is also about the nexus of all these things – what we like to call the Experience!

