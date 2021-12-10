Morris Brown College, The First HBCU to Be Restored After a Nearly 20-Year Hiatus
Morris Brown College has officially regained accreditation, candidacy now accepting financial aid!
The institution's academic programs and student services revitalization will place the next generation of students as global competitors.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first and only institution in Georgia founded for African Americans by African Americans, Morris Brown College announced they regained accreditation candidacy by the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools. This milestone is a significant move for Morris Brown College on its mission to restore federal financial aid programs for students from low-income households who need financial help to pay for tuition.
— Dr. Kevin James
"For nearly 20 years, the college has been existing without financial aid funding and enrolled somewhere between 25-40 students each academic school year," says Dr. Kevin James, 19th President at Morris Brown College (MBC).
"Morris Brown College is known for its tradition of serving the educational needs of some of the best and brightest young minds. I'm honored to lead this historic moment to become the first HBCU to regain accreditation candidacy after nearly a twenty-year hiatus."
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the college, including:
1. The 140-year-old private historically Black institution is "for us by us." It was the first and only HBCU founded by Black people in Georgia.
2. MBC and Hilton partnered to develop a $30 million hotel and restaurant that will be used to train students in the hospitality and service industries.
3. MBC will be the first HBCU to offer a 4-year degree in esports, including a new 30-seat esports arena that will open the doors to the industry to an entirely new group of people.
4. MBC partnered with the Academy of Creative Coaching to create a renewed focus on online learning, not just for COVID but to increase accessibility for people to learn in a way that fits their life and schedule.
5. MBC is reestablishing itself as a prestigious institution with a forward-thinking curriculum that provides extensive business, psychology, music, hospitality, esports, and more opportunities.
President Kevin James says, "the revitalization of the institution's academic programs and student services, including new programs such as Global Management & Applied Leadership, E-Sports Performance, and Hospitality Management, will place the next generation of students as global competitors. We are excited about the future of Morris Brown College! The Best is yet to come!"
This historical moment of reaccreditation is coupled with Morris Brown College launching a new and informative commercial. Through Morris Brown College's partnership with The Trade School, an advertising content shop located in Atlanta, they can establish the new MBC as a prestigious institution with a forward-thinking curriculum that provides extensive opportunities in business, psychology, music, hospitality, esports, and more.
About Morris Brown College: The College is proud of its tradition of serving the educational needs of the best and brightest young minds while simultaneously providing educational support to students who might not otherwise receive the opportunity to compete on the college level. Students fitting the latter are given the tools they need to increase their potential for earning a college degree. #ReThinkMorrisBrown Through #TheHardReset
