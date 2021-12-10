U.S. Army Corporal Leon E. Clevenger Day Proclamation

U.S. ARMY CORPORAL LEON E. CLEVENGER DAY

2021 BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA A PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, Corporal (CPL) Leon Eugene Clevenger was born on February 22, 1929 in Lonoke, Arkansas to parents Violet McFadden and William Clevenger. The family relocated to Durham, North Carolina, where he enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 21; and

WHEREAS, CPL Clevenger heroically served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division; and

WHEREAS, CPL Clevenger was reported missing in action July 11, 1950 while involved in combat operations against the North Korean People’s Army; and

WHEREAS, his remains were accounted for in September 2019 through DNA, dental, and anthropological testing.

WHEREAS, CPL Clevenger’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl along with the others who are missing from the Korean War with a rosette placed next to his name indicating that he has been accounted for; and

WHEREAS, CPL Clevenger honorably served his country and fought courageously in Korea; his remains will lie in honor at the Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Durham, NC on December 11, 2021 to be honored by all North Carolinians and as expression of our state’s highest gratitude and respects;

NOW, THEREFORE, I Roy Cooper, Governor of the State of North Carolina, do hereby proclaim December 11, 2021 as “U.S. ARMY CORPORAL LEON E. CLEVENGER DAY” in North Carolina, to commemorate CPL Clevenger’s selfless service and ultimate sacrifice for his country and this state and commend its observance to all citizens.