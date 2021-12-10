Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation Second Annual Holiday Webathon
The Children's Brain Tumor Foundation is hosting their Second Annual Holiday Webathon on Sunday, December 12th, from 6-9 PM EST.UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY – (December 10, 2021 [Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (www.cbtf.org)
The Children's Brain Tumor Foundation is hosting their Second Annual Holiday Webathon on Sunday, December 12th, from 6-9 PM EST. The Webathon is sponsored by Day One Biopharmaceuticals and will bring together CBTF families and friends to celebrate the holiday season by sharing traditions, music, arts and so much more! The Webathon will be hosted live on Zoom and streamed on CBTF's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Childrensbraintumor). Donations are being accepted now and during the event on the CBTF website (http://cbtfgive.org/donate). Corporate and Foundation sponsorships are available by contacting Bridget Davidge Ryley at bdavidge@cbtf.org.
Almost 100 families will participate in a CBTF sponsored craft hour with our friends at Jenna's Rainbow Foundation before the Webathon. Kids will be participating even from their hospital beds. The Webathon will begin with musical artist Philip Bowen playing music with our host, Day One co-founder, Sam Blackman. Survivors, siblings and parents will participate in an interactive "Name That Tune" segment. During the second hour, survivors and siblings will perform the live play; The Internet is Distract-OH LOOK A KITTEN! by Ian McWethy. CBTF will announce nine scholarships during the last hour and share videos of holiday traditions and talent from families nationwide.
The Webathon will provide entertainment and build community. Families and donors will also provide much-needed support for families in need. Last year donors and generous foundations allowed CBTF to sponsor holiday support for thirty brain and spinal cord tumor families nationwide. Last year, CBTF was able to sponsor 30 families and plans to significantly increase the number of brain tumor families they help during the holiday season. In addition, last year's event was viewed live by hundreds of people across the United States and beyond. The videos were then viewed by hundreds more on the Children's Brain Tumor Foundation youtube page.
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEXmyouioZpkqIUWtx2jJYw).
True to CBTF's mission of serving the whole family, participants include siblings and parents of CBTF survivors. Last year's Webathon moved many families. We heard from one mother, "I was blown away by the Webathon. Thank you for including the siblings in what you do. It opened my other children's eyes to her strengths and challenges." And a survivor shared. "There were many amazing talents. Listening to everybody's stories, getting inspiration from the scholarship winners and knowing I am not alone was heartwarming. The CBTF community is truly a marvelous group of people."-12-year brain tumor survivor
About CBTF
The Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) was founded in 1988 by a group of dedicated parents, physicians, and friends. Our mission is to improve the treatment, quality of life, and the long term outlook for children with brain and spinal cord tumors through research support, education, and advocacy to families and survivors. In addition to providing funds to research a cure, CBTF is the nation’s leader in quality of life programs for families impacted by brain and spinal cord tumors. We support families from the day of diagnosis and throughout the brain tumor journey.
2021 Holiday Webathon Teaser| Children' Brain Tumor Foundation