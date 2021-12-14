CGU, Forthbox Enter Strategic Partnership, Add Game Assets For League Players
Crypto Gaming United and Forthbox entered into a strategic partnership
SINGAPORE, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Gaming United and Forthbox entered into a strategic partnership to have Forthbox game assets available to CGU league players, expanding the number of games available for play-to-earn workers and leveraging the GameFi platform to help players of regular games enter blockchain economy.
— Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder.
Forthbox is a full category GameFi aggregation platform service provider which allows for players of regular online games earn tokens and convert them into NFTs by physically outfitting a space monkey HAM, who will eventually become players’ metaverse avatar. Tokens can be earned or purchased by playing any games on Forthbox platform, of which 15, in the Avatar series, are developed in house. The first one, Space Wars, an old school shooter, is live now and can be downloaded here: https://www.atrcoins.com.
CGU, http://cgu.io, the largest play-to-earn blockchain gaming league in the world, is a leader in the metaverse play-to-earn market, which is a fast-growing segment of the US$2 trillion international online gaming market. Since its launch in September, CGU has built a community of 100,000 members via its Discord channel, making it the largest play-to-earn guild. As part of the strategic partnership with Forthbox, CGU purchased a large quantity of existing and future NFT assets for the league, making them available for CGU players as part of their scholarship.
Scholarships are a key feature of CGU. When players join blockchain games like Space Wars or get avatars like HAM to enter into metaverse communities, they have to buy their own assets, sometimes spending upwards of US $1,000, in order to be able to earn tokens and NFTs which then can be cashed out for fiat. With CGU league players, it is CGU that picks up the tab, revenue sharing with its players as they start earning money in the game by winning NFT-based assets and cashing them out via CGU’s marketplace.
“We are very excited to add a whole GameFi platform to CGU’s play-to-earn universe,” said Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder. “With Forthbox, we can bring even more people into blockchain economy by having them start play-to-earning with regular, non-metaverse games, slowly working their way up to minting NFT assets and gaining important metaverse skills which they will need in the job market of the 21st century.”
Thousands of CGU league members are currently earning about $1,000 per month by earning NFT assets in various games and cashing them out via CGU platform. With Forthbox, members will need to have Forthbox tokens to progress to HAM NFT minting and trading.
Since being introduced at US $0.01 on November 28, 2021, FBX has been steadily appreciating, now trading above US $0.2.
“We are glad that CGU has joined us in our mission to bring non-blockchain gamers into blockchain, and metaverse, economy,” said Jacky Wong, Forthbox co-founder. “We look forward to introduce Avatar series games and HAM to tens of thousands of CGU players around the world.”
To support its thousands of players, CGU recently raised a total of US$17.5 million in three investment rounds, the last one being the actual IDO of the CGU token on the TimeX exchange. The IDO was hugely successful and sold out in a record 6 seconds. In total, CGU has 1 billion tokens, of which the majority (58%) is reserved for the CGU community and treasury.
The surge of new members joining CGU has pushed the token price past US$2 – valuing CGU’s fully diluted market cap over US$2 billion. The CGU token, built on Binance Smart Chain, can currently be purchased on TimeX, Pancakeswap, and Olive.Cash exchanges, with more exchange listings to come soon. Timebridge.org, also part of CGU’s tech ecosystem, can be used to covert CGU token from Binance Smart Chain to Ethereum.
About Crypto Gaming United
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) is a Singapore and Dubai-based crypto-gaming NFT company that brings people from developing countries together to build a new metaverse economy and earn a sustainable income, while learning new digital skills and engaging with the global blockchain gaming community. By providing an innovative and comprehensive solution for players to access play-to-earn gaming and education, Crypto Gaming United provides valuable opportunities for thousands of upskilled workers in developing countries.
About ForthBox
ForthBox is a full-category GameFi aggregation service platform. It formulates a NFT asset aggregation protocol based on game scenarios, supports game developers to issue game NFTs with one click, and makes the rapid transformation of traditional online games into blockchain games a reality. Based on GameFi and NFT's game ecology, ForthBox uses Web 3.0 SocialFi as a way to lead the flow of games, turning traditional online game players into blockchain game players. In response to the launch of the GameFi platform, the ForthBox team will launch 15 independently developed Avatar series metaverse games in phases to create an ace product at the platform application layer and ensure that the platform has continuous and stable users.
