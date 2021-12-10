Nextbrain focuses on helping businesses through its debut app development agency
We are very glad that we have debuted a new app development agency that puts a major focus on digital marketing. We hope to do the best in the market”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small businesses have a lot of competition to overcome in the present world, and it is now more than ever. This is because almost all businesses are moving online to grab the attention of the customers who seek their service. Choosing to not do the same is now not an option, even if your business operates locally.
This is because global giants provide the same services to locals. After all, they have an enormous wealth of both investment and technology with them. Digital marketing can improve the number of customers drastically because it is data-driven. In that regard, mobile devices are used more than any other kind of device to access the internet in the modern world, and it is likely to stay that way.
The average processing power of mobile devices has also steadily been increasing. This is why it is best to invest in custom mobile apps for business purposes. Mobile apps are expected to generate over 935 billion dollars in revenue in 2023 so it is where the market is headed. By investing back the profits you have gained from the process of integrating digital marketing with your business, you can then grow at a consistent rate.
Nextbrain Technologies, which already has a name for itself in mobile app development, has debuted a new app development agency in Canada with a heavy focus on digital marketing. we make sure that we follow all standards that will help your app become popular. We have in-house UX and UI design specialists with us who work alongside our iOS app development team to ensure the best design aspects for your apps. 49% of all people who use their phone open an app 11+ times each day and this is attributed to the intelligent UI design of many apps.
Mr.Saran, Founder and CEO of Nextbrain said that “We are very glad that we have debuted our new app development agency that puts a major focus on digital marketing. We are hoping to help a lot of our clients through the use of our very best employees and technologies to serve their purposes.”
We know that by combining app development with digital marketing you can get a foolproof road to market success. By helping you create an app with a focus on both functionality and user experience, we help you with an almost certain win over a fair share of the customers in the market who are interested in your service.
About Nextbrain
Nextbrain Technologies, founded in 2016, is the top digital marketing agency in Toronto that serves clients from around the world. We also offer other services like web design, mobile apps, web app development and more. We have offices in Canada, the USA, and India. Among the many skillsets we have in the digital marketing realm are SEO, social media marketing, email marketing and more. We have expertise in various technologies like Flutter, Swift, React native and more and we always integrate any new technologies in the market into our skillset.
With this debut agency, we are hoping to improve the situation for many small businesses to essentially make it in the market, which is always dynamic and highly competitive. They will be able to be quite relaxed and will get accurate estimates of how much revenue they will earn from the marketing effort. They will also be on the receiving end of various indirect benefits from such techniques.
