New Christmas book by author Harris Dee

The search is on to find the ‘mystery village’ somewhere in England in a Christmas book release by a South Somerset author.

Eggnog and Drumsticks tells the story of the longest ever Christmas, brought about by the Covid pandemic.

But where?

“The book explains what transpired to make sure this ‘village in the West Country’ got its 2020 Christmas street lights erected against all the odds and despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” said author Harris Dee. “The book covers the two-Christmas period from November 2019 right through to March 2021, and how it transpired to make 2020 the longest Christmas ever.

“It is a gentle comedy which reflects real life experiences during that period but also shows how the pandemic affected Christmas. No rules were broken, no illegal Christmas parties were held!”

The village lights’ team of ageing volunteers - some in their 70s and 80s - pulled out all the stops to cover the village streets in lights and decorated trees just the same as every other year at a time when it looked like Covid would put paid to Christmas.

How did they do that against the odds when Covid rules and regulations nearly forced the cancellation of the festive period altogether?

Shops weren’t open, the volunteers were not allowed to go out and do the work and yet it became a great success and the longest Christmas ever. “It also reflects on the little things we all experienced during that period,” said Dee, “and I’m hoping people will nod and say “panic buying, yeah, yeah we did that! We’ve all been there!”

The village has been named West Farthings for the book and the author says: “It pulls on your conscience - did you put on your mask, gel your hands, which rules did you follow? Were you an Elf and Safety fanatic? This story might make you think, hopefully make you laugh - oh, and watch out for those elves, they ‘figure’ strongly in the book.

“It is also interesting to see how the characters involved coped with the restrictions - or not. There are plenty of corny Christmas laughs and there’s a teasing ‘affair’ to get the tongues wagging.”

“The factual part will shine through but readers will have to make their own minds up about the rest of this story - fact or fantasy fiction embedded deep in the WC?” said the author. “Don’t worry, it’s not too difficult.”

“Just like in every walk of life during the pandemic, it is a story of people going the extra mile for no reward but to make life better and happier for others,” he said. “It’s a tribute to all volunteers and full time workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to provide support in many ways to others. It is also to remember the people who have sadly died from Covid."

Eggnog and Drumsticks - The Longest Christmas, by Harris Dee, is available now in paperback from Amazon price £6.50 and on Kindle Ebooks price £3.