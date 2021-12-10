Lauren Hirsch Williams and Chakra Earthsong Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Lauren Hirsch Williams, author and developed a women’s network — MyTurn TV Chakra Earthsong, Founder and the Chief formulator of KeVita Candice Georgiadis

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I certainly have more than five things I wish someone had told me before I started, but I’ll provide the top 5 here.

1) You must have people help you. Women, in general, think they must do it all. It’s not always easy to ask for help, especially if we’re not funded in a business venture. But that doesn’t mean we should go it alone. It’s essential to get help from a part-time VA, a mentor, colleagues, or even friends in a mastermind group. Having more than one brain in the room at a time is invaluable and will save hours and hours. Here too, social media and LinkedIn can help.

2) Learn how to love failure or, at the very least, coexist with it. Although we all grow up thinking failure is a bad thing, it’s turns out it’s a good thing. Failures open the door to success in the future because we can learn from each failure what NOT to do. Having that information is just as valuable as seeing what DOES work. On top of that, failure is a fundamental aspect of every entrepreneurial venture. There’s no such thing as a business without any failure. So, the sooner we learn to embrace it, the sooner we can get to the vision we desire. I’ve created sales pages or product offers that took months to plan and execute, only to be a total loss. Although it stings, instead of walking away from my business, I learned from it and shifted my focus to new paths that did work.

3) Celebrate small steps. We all have our eye on the grand prize and feel the little mundane steps are not worthy of full attention and praise. But that would be wrong. If we celebrate and feel pride at each of the minor actions along the way, we learn it’s the fastest way to get to the grand prize. In writing my book, ONE SENSE AHEAD, I planned a celebration after each step was completed. For example, the Table of Contents may not seem important, but it set up the framework for writing everything else. My celebration created the momentum to help me finish writing the first chapter. And then the next and the next.

Chakra Earthsong, Founder and the Chief formulator of KeVita

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each. And if you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

For me, my top five lifestyle tweaks would be:

Practicing self-care

When it comes to wellness, it’s essential to incorporate daily practices into your routine. As many of us have been home throughout the pandemic, it’s easy to get caught up with the more mundane aspects of life and work. Prioritizing self-care is everything. I like to spend a few moments each day journaling, enjoying a cup of one of my favorite teas, lighting candles, a long soak in a hot bath, reading a great book, taking a hike, taking time to talk to friends, or listening to what is calling to me in that moment. It is also important to rest your body as much as you can — taking the extra time to calm the body down goes a long way.

Finding ways to move my body

For exercise, I try to incorporate something in my day that keeps my body moving, whether that is practicing yoga, dancing, or hiking or walking outside and enjoying fresh air.

Eating well

Just as important as exercise is a balanced diet. It’s crucial to know what you are fueling your body with and ensure you’re getting proper nutrients and vitamins. KeVita is part of my own daily diet and I love using it as part of my wellness routine.

Being aware of my own breath

I like to begin my days with yoga or meditation to focus on the present moment and be mindful of thoughts and energy I allow to enter my body. This is especially important given the fast-paced world we live in today — these few minutes every morning help keep me grounded and full of gratitude.

