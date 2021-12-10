Our Faith In The Incredibly, Brilliantly Incisive, Innovative Personal Well-Being of HH Sheikha Moza Has Payed Off.

Showing 1) How to measure the four levels of wisdom. 2) How to use the brain and mind to improve each other. How the self-image determines wisdom. Emotionally Healthy Brain Generates Emotional Intelligence. Our Education System Has Cutting Edge Mind Education While Brain Education Is Under the radar Screen.

Explaining my emotional health activism to world leaders usually takes a lot of explaining. HH Sheikha Moza got my innovative message & more just in few seconds

We are one-of-a-kind experts in measuring leadership. HH Sheikha Moza is the #1 out-of-the-box leader in the world. HH's response to our message proved it! She is the biggest asset for unmuting wisdom” — Sajid Khan

DOHA, AD-DAWHAH, QATAR, December 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- I am the only expert of my kind. I measure leadership by measuring the quality/health/wisdom/well-being/self-image/emotional health of the leader by measuring the quality of the brain and mind separately. I searched the whole world for the best candidate to approach to hand over my Wisdom 3.0 formula to implement as their own. A leader who is 100% authentic, who cares for and helps the whole world. HH Skeikha Moza stands above every other world leader. For years I kept coming to Qatar in the hope of grabbing her attention.Finally, I was able to talk to Her Highness at the WISE Summit! I hoped to squeeze in just two sentences, as I was out of protocol.I said. 1) Anyone who is not wise is sick. We need Wisdom Hospitals. 2) Unmute is the perfect objective of the Wise Summit; Unmute the mind to unmute the brain and unmute the brain to unmute wisdom. I grabbed Her Highness' attention and it was clear Her Highness wanted to hear more. It confirmed my faith in Her Highness' incredible greatness.Then I said Her Highness can make trillions of dollars by establishing Wisdom Land, Wisdom Day, Wisdom Hall of Fame, toys on wisdom, movies, and songs on wisdom. Apps on wisdom and emotional health. Just as it says in the Holy Koran not to eat from the knowledge tree and that wisdom is not about knowledge. Wisdom above all is pure love and just as love is an emotion, so is wisdom. They have no clue about what is the mind...Her Highness stopped me by saying, 'It seems there is alot that we have to discuss, so Her Highness said to give my contact to the staff and left after saying 'We will work with you.I handed many of my published papers to the staff and the following press release: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557238923/if-wise-focuses-on-optimizing-the-mind-it-will-be-focusing-on-optimizing-accomplishing-all-of-its-objectives-and-more Even her staff is well focused. One of them asked me to give all the information I had. I could have given her more papers, but I was too tired, distracted, and excited.Here is a summary of what I am begging Her Highness to act on.It is sad and frustrating that every forum is ignoring and even worse are unaware of the emotional health crisis that the world is trapped in. Just imagine Microsoft Foundation spends billions of dollars a year on health and yet even their agenda has zero provision for emotional health! No wonder the so-called normal society is actually subnormal. Just imagine the difference Her Highness will make if HH takes the steps to change the world from subnormal to supernormal.The WISE theme can be actualized if HH took the steps of unmuting the mind to unmute the brain to unmute wisdom.Emotional health is the foundation of wisdom, intelligence, education, social standards, happiness, peace, sanity, prosperity, prosperity, and health, etc. It is the power behind every sector of life. Yet even an institution like the Nobel Prize Team has totally ignored emotional health. Why has there not been a single lecture on emotional health by them? Just imagine if Her Highness establishes Wisdom/Emotional Health/Brain/Well-Being Hospitals and Departments!I would like to explain that wisdom is a tree and all its attributes are the fruit. At the WISE Summit, the excellently brilliant innovative thought leaders were all promoting one or more attributes of wisdom. They in other words were trying to create fruit, instead of cultivating the wisdom tree. It is the same story at the UN, Nobel Prize, and Devos, etc. ceremonies.Again at every forum, the experts try to change the mindset. The mind is a fragrance of the brain. To change the mind it is the brain that has to be changed/healed. There are 40,000 books on happiness and yet not one teaches pure happiness. It is because all these books try to teach the mind happiness but when the brain is wired to generate unhappiness then what can the mind do? So what we need is to change the Brainset! One of the benefits of this idea is that Mindfulness is a 55 billion dollar industry. Her Highness has the perfect grounding to create an equally powerful Brainfulness industry.Here is my Wisdom 3.0 formula with its trillion-dollar and priceless applications. https://brainwizard.medium.com/wisdom-3-0-b6e03324e64a Here is my ebook:Here is my Emotional Health Magazine:Even Nobel Prize winners are asking for similar action now:There are 44,000 books on wisdom and not one clearly explains wisdom. My two-minute song makes clear what is wisdom.It usually takes me a couple of hours to write a press release like this. But the punch line hook that I came up with took lots of thinking. Some of the lines I thought of went like the following:a) Why wait for old age to become wise. Get rid of the wisdom blocking emotional baggage now.b) We brush, clean, and bathe every day. How about cleaning the brain every day.c) Action on the Mother of all crises is required.d) The world needs action on the emotional health trap the world is in, the fundamental cause of the world mess.e) We have reduced the world mess solution to figuring out and optimizing the mind. The solution can't be any simpler, cleaner, preciser, and clearer.f) THE WORLD'S EDUCATION WIZARDS NEED TO CREATE A BRAIN EDUCATION WAND. PLEASE BRING BRAIN EDUCATION ON PAR WITH MIND EDUCATIONg) Please either prove us wrong or show us a better plan. Otherwise please use our innovations to make Qatar and the world into an emotional health superpower.h) Please join us in making a movie on emotional health/wisdom/well-being/brain/mind/emotional intelligence/emotional health.I finally settled on 'ANYONE WHO IS NOT WISE IS SICK. WE NEED WISDOM HOSPITALS.JUST IMAGINE THE CHANGE THE WORLD IS DESPERATE FOR IS WITHIN REACH OF HER HIGHNESS WHEN SHE ESTABLISHES EMOTIONAL HEALTH/WISDOM/ HOSPITALS!Please google 'sajid wisdom einpresswire' for further reading.

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS.