GO! Pest Control Launches Its Redesigned Website

An industry leader in pest control in the Ottawa and Toronto regions has unveiled a new look.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says, “First impressions make lasting impressions.” Thanks to GO! Pest Control’s newly redesigned website, site visitors will not only have a good first impression, but they will also have an unforgettable one.

“Our redesigned website has the latest technology available today to ensure the absolute best online experience for our customers,” said Ariel Perets, spokesperson for GO! Pest Control.

The newly redesigned website features a clean and responsive design. A responsive design means that the website automatically adjusts to fit the screen of visitors to the website. Whether users are on a desktop, laptop, tablet, cell phone, or watch, the website fits the screen with user-friendly navigation.

But that’s not all. The newly redesigned website also features tabs, such as Services, Areas We Serve, Pest Archive, Contact Us, Free Estimates, and links to connect with the company on social media.

Go! Pest Control’s unveiling of its redesigned website comes on the heels of the company continuing to receive raving reviews on HomeStars. HomeStars is a free service to help homeowners find verified and community-reviewed home service professionals for their home improvement needs. HomeStars is Canada’s largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. The company’s mission is to give its users the tools they need to hire right the first time, for every home improvement project.

Online reviews in general give power to the customers to tell their side of the buying story. This provides social proof to other potential customers that companies, such as GO! Pest Control is reliable and has a solid track record of providing excellent service.

For more information, please visit gopestcontrol.ca/pest-wildlife-control and https://gopestcontrol.ca/blog/.

###

About GO! Pest Control

Our licensed pest control technicians, exterminators, and wildlife removal specialists get it right the first time. Every time. We take pride in serving the Ottawa region, with extended guarantees that will make you feel safe and comfortable again in your home or workplace.

Contact Details:

207 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON K2P 2N2

Canada

Phone: +1.613.366.2202

1-50 Alness St,

Toronto, ON, M3J 2G9

Canada

Phone: +1.905.832.1988