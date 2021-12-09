Submit Release
Auditor’s Office Arrests Former Probation Officer in Forrest County

December 9, 2021

Dendrick Hurd indicted on additional embezzlement charges

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced today Special Agents from his office have arrested former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) probation officer Dendrick Hurd again after he was indicted on two additional counts of embezzlement in Forrest County. Special Agents also issued an $8,667.50 demand letter to Hurd upon his arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Hurd was arrested in September 2021 for allegedly abusing his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle money from people attempting to pay court-sentenced fees and fines. Additional victims submitted tips to the State Auditor’s office after the arrest was reported. Hurd is now charged with a total of four counts of embezzlement.

Hurd surrendered to Special Agents at the Forrest County Sheriff’s office. His bail amount was set by the court.

“We are committed to uncovering all fraud, including in cases where the perpetrator thought the victim would have no one to defend their interests,” said Auditor White. “If anyone knows of similar fraud like the scheme in this case, please call my office, and we will enforce the law to its fullest extent.”

If convicted on all counts, Hurd faces up to 80 years in prison or $20,000 in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Lin Carter.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red “Report Fraud” button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

