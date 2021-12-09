Diversity Professional Celebrates Year-end with Fall Edition and Multiple Awards

The new edition spotlights LVMH’s Corey Smith on the cover, talking about D&I efforts at the luxury brand and his journey into this field of work in the cover story.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity Professional magazine, the interactive international publication for the diversity, equity, and inclusion industry with a focus on business, career and lifestyle for entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals, is pleased to share the fall issue is available online. The magazine also closes out the year celebrating multiple awards recognizing its work in the DEI space and publishing industry.

The new edition spotlights LVMH’s Corey Smith on the cover, talking about D&I efforts at the luxury brand and his journey into this field of work in the cover story. Other business articles share more on the supplier diversity and D&I efforts at organizations such as New York Power Authority, Vizient, Aflac, CDW and Ford. The fall issue also features interviews with AmerisourceBergen’s Lamont Robinson, FDIC’s Nikita Pearson, WBEC-West’s Pamela Williamson, AbbVie’s Joy Jackson-Guilford, and Tourism Diversity Matters’ Greg DeShields.

The past few editions have also increased coverage in the careers and lifestyle sections of the magazine, sharing insights from contributors on workplace culture and learning as well as topics of motivation, wellness, travel, and other areas relevant to the magazine’s readership. A newly introduced panel titled DP Faves highlights diverse-owned businesses offering exceptional products and services for readers to experience.

Alongside the stellar issues produced this year, Diversity Professional and its CEO Melissa Simmons were recognized for commendable work accomplished in the DEI and supplier diversity sectors by multiple organizations as well as a publishing industry award:

• 2021 WBE Canada Excellence Awards: President's Award winner.

• 2021 SCMSDC Leadership Excellence Awards Honoree: Community Visionary Award.

• 2021 SCMSDC Supplier of the Year Class I winner.

• 2021 WBEC West Supplier of the Year Class I nominee.

• 2021 FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie Awards winner for Website Redesign/Relaunch (B2B).

Diversity Professional CEO and President Melissa Simmons shares, “We are immensely grateful for the accolades showered upon us this year and to know that our work here is impactful. None of this would be possible without our readers, partners, advertisers, subscribers, and, of course, our fantastic team of writers, contributors, designers, and everyone else associated with the publication. We look forward to next year and striving for excellence in everything we do – that’s our commitment to everyone supporting us.”

Managing Editor Ruksana Hussain adds, “The past few months, challenging as they were in many ways, have also witnessed us producing some of our best work yet here at Diversity Professional – from the magazine to the website to industry events and other programming. We will continue to improve and expand on that in the new year and look forward to highlighting more diverse voices of success, at the national and global level, across all avenues available to us. The best is yet to come so subscribe to our magazine and newsletters to stay informed!”

To read the fall edition of Diversity Professional out now, visit www.diversityprofessional.com