PRIVATE PUBLIC GALLERY AND CURATOR CHRISTOPHER FREEMAN ARE PLEASED TO PRESENT A NEW EXHIBIT : “I REMEMBER… REMEMBER?”
“I Remember… Remember?” is the second exhibition for this new gallery, which represents significant contemporary work in the Hudson Valley area.
This show is packed with powerhouse painters whose work has the extraordinary quality of sharing, like a subconscious memory transplant,”HUDSON , NEW YORK, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Public Gallery and Chris Freeman are pleased to present:
— Curator, Chris Freeman
“I Remember… Remember? an exhibition of new work by artists from the gallery’s program at our 530 Columbia Street location in Hudson, New York. “I Remember… Remember?” is the second exhibition for this new gallery, which represents significant contemporary work in the Hudson Valley area.
Located at 530 Columbia Street in Hudson, NY, Private Public Gallery is an art gallery set inside a barn within a compound of Freeman's homes, located in the center of Hudson, NY. The exhibition runs from December 18th, 2021 to February 3rd, 2022 -- with the opening reception on December 18th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“This show is packed with powerhouse painters whose work has the extraordinary quality of sharing, like a subconscious memory transplant," explains the curator, Chris Freeman.
Within all the work presented in this exhibition, there is the sense that these artists are using memory as a framework. Some work with the immediate past, and some with memories from a lifetime ago, but that framework is visceral and as strong as a windstorm. All works are heavily emotional, with spiritually charged sensibilities resulting from a new movement of how to approach what is left of what exists. This work is not sentimental. The work is unrestrained. Artists exhibited:
Sarah Conrad-Ferm
James Greco
Joel Longenecker
Todd B Richmond
Michael Rodriguez
Alexander Ross
Howard Schwartzberg
Chris Freeman is available for interviews. Please call Laura Powers from Powers Media Inc at (917) 463-3692 to set up an interview.
Private Public Gallery is open by appointment only. To view “I remember… Remember?” after the opening, one can set up an appointment by just calling or texting ahead to (212) 286-0075.
Laura Powers
Powers Media Inc
+1 917-463-3692
laurapowers@powersmediainc.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn