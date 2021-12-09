Submit Release
RE: vt rt 117 & barber farm rd Delays

Vt Route 117 has been reopened to traffic at this time in the area of Barber Farm rd.

 

Vermont State Police Williston

802-878-7111

 

From: Richardson, Michael via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, December 9, 2021 2:52 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: vt rt 117 & barber farm rd Delays

 

Traffic is down to one lane in the area of vt rt 117 & barber farm rd in Jericho due to a MV accident.  Traffic is being diverted around through skunk hollow at this time.  This will last for the foreseeable future due to objects in rd way and hazards.  Please seek alternate routes at this time

 

Williston VSP

802 878 7111

