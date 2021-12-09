RE: vt rt 117 & barber farm rd Delays

Vt Route 117 has been reopened to traffic at this time in the area of Barber Farm rd.

Vermont State Police Williston

802-878-7111

From: Richardson, Michael via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, December 9, 2021 2:52 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: vt rt 117 & barber farm rd Delays

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.