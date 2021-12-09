RE: vt rt 117 & barber farm rd Delays
Vt Route 117 has been reopened to traffic at this time in the area of Barber Farm rd.
Vermont State Police Williston
802-878-7111
From: Richardson, Michael via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, December 9, 2021 2:52 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: vt rt 117 & barber farm rd Delays
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
All,
Traffic is down to one lane in the area of vt rt 117 & barber farm rd in Jericho due to a MV accident. Traffic is being diverted around through skunk hollow at this time. This will last for the foreseeable future due to objects in rd way and hazards. Please seek alternate routes at this time
Thank you,
Williston VSP
802 878 7111