Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

12/09/2021

Governor Lamont Statement on the Selection by Mayor Simmons of Doug Dalena as Stamford’s Director of Legal Affairs

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the selection by Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons of Doug Dalena to serve as director of legal affairs for the City of Stamford:

“Doug has been a trusted advisor of mine for the last several years, and Mayor Simmons is gaining an incredibly dedicated person whose commitment to public service is like no other. He particularly has impressed me throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing me with trusted information regarding our ability to protect the safety of the public, and helped guide our office on the enactment of those much-needed policies. His experience serving our country in the U.S. Navy makes him prepared for any situation which may arise. I am saddened that someone with so much commitment and enthusiasm is leaving our office, but I am happy for him on this opportunity serve the residents of Stamford and the new mayoral administration.”

Dalena is currently deputy general counsel in the Office of the Governor – a position he has held since the start of the Lamont administration in January 2019. He previously worked in the administration of Governor Dannel P. Malloy.

