05/24/2024

Governor Lamont Appoints Thea Montañez To Serve as Senior Advisor in the Governor’s Office

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is appointing Thea Montañez of Hartford to serve as senior advisor in the Office of the Governor. In this role, Montañez will lead interagency initiatives to connect more residents to opportunity, including educational, economic, and social service resources, and develop partnerships that engage public, private, and philanthropic institutions in support of Connecticut’s residents.

“Thea is well known by policymakers and advocates as someone who’s made real change on the full range of issues that still hold too many communities back, from a lack of economic opportunity to support systems that aren’t reaching people they’re meant to help,” Governor Lamont said. “Her experience will help our administration advance our goals of engaging and empowering communities across the state that sometimes feel left out of conversations on public policy. She is going to be a real asset to our team, and I am glad that she has agreed to take on this senior role in our administration.”

“For the last eight years, I’ve had the privilege of working for the city that I love, and it’s a privilege now to have the chance to do work for the state that I love,” Montañez said. “I’m grateful to Governor Lamont for his confidence in me and look forward to working along his administration to help build a fairer, stronger, more just Connecticut.”

Montañez most recently worked for the City of Hartford in the administration of former Mayor Luke Bronin, including as chief operating officer from 2020 to 2023 and as chief of staff from 2016 to 2020. In these roles, she assisted Mayor Bronin in leading Hartford through unprecedented challenges, including successfully averting municipal bankruptcy and managing the city’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. In her work as chief operating officer, she led the development and implementation of several citywide initiatives designed to better support the needs of survivors of community violence, as well as justice involved youth and adults, and those living with addiction, mental illness, and housing instability, including Hartford’s Civilian Crisis Response Team.

Prior to her service under Mayor Bronin, Montañez was appointed by former Hartford Mayor Pedro Segarra as the founding director of the North Hartford Promise Zone after leading the planning team that secured a “promise zone” designation from President Barack Obama’s Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In addition to her work in the public sector, Montañez ran her own consulting firm, focusing on strategic communications and community affairs. She also led local grant making for The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Outside of work, Montañez has volunteered her time with several boards and community organizations. She currently serves as a member of the Connecticut Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Committee and co-chairs its Diversion Workgroup. She has also previously been a member of the Connecticut Judicial Selection Commission, the University of Saint Joseph Board of Trustees, and the Hartford Public Library Board of Directors.

She has been recognized as a “Champion of Children” by the Center for Children’s Advocacy, and was named by Latinos United for Professional Advancement (LUPA) as one of Connecticut’s “50 Most Influential Latinos” and by Connecticut Magazine as one of its “40 Under 40.”

She is a graduate of Syracuse University.