Press Releases

05/23/2024

Governor Lamont Appoints Ryan Drajewicz as Chair of the Governor’s Workforce Council

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is appointing Ryan Drajewicz, current head of external communications and affairs for the financial services company Bridgewater Associates and the governor’s former chief of staff, to serve as a member and chairperson of the Governor’s Workforce Council.

The Governor’s Workforce Council is the state entity tasked with developing strategies and policies for Connecticut’s Pre-K through retirement workforce pipeline with the goal of ensuring that the state’s residents have access to the job training necessary that connects them with good-paying, in-demand jobs. The council coordinates these efforts with businesses, educators, job training organizations, nonprofits, and others. It was created by Governor Lamont in 2019 under an initiative to reboot and reorganize the state’s workforce development programs, aligning them under a single strategy driven by the governor.

Drajewicz will succeed Mark Argosh, executive director of Social Venture Partners Connecticut, as the council’s chairperson. Although he is stepping down from this leadership role, Argosh plans to continue serving as a member of the council.

“Ryan has an exceptional background of professional accomplishments, having served in senior positions both in the private sector – including with one of our state’s and the world’s most successful financial services companies – and in the public sector – most notably as chief of staff in my office,” Governor Lamont said. “During that tenure, Ryan led with vision and had a significant impact in the early prioritization of workforce development as a key and lasting initiative for my administration, including the creation of this council and establishing AdvanceCT, which is a critical partner in these efforts. Ryan brings a distinct and proven set of skills and leadership to the table and is known and respected within the business community and state government. I’m glad to have him back in this capacity working closely with me again to serve the people of Connecticut. I must also thank Mark Argosh for his service as chair of the Governor’s Workforce Council and I am glad that he is going to continue as a member of the group. Mark has helped our administration develop the council into the state’s lead workforce development entity, and the partnerships and strategies with businesses, training organizations, and educational institutions that he helped coordinate will enable the council to become even more effective in meeting its goals moving forward.”

The governor added, “The mission of the Governor’s Workforce Council is to ensure that the education and job training programs being offered in the state are aligning with the real-world needs of businesses that are looking to hire workers who have specific skills necessary for certain jobs. Connecticut is known for having one of the best educated and best trained workforces in the country, and I want every business to know that we want to partner with them to develop a pipeline of workers who can help them grow and succeed.”

In his current role at Bridgewater Associates, Drajewicz is responsible for the firm’s external communications strategy, as well as public relations and affairs. He previously served as chief of staff for Governor Lamont from 2019 to 2020, after having served as the executive director of the Lamont-Bysiewicz Transition. He was also a senior staff member to former U.S. Senator Christopher Dodd from 2002 to 2011.

“I am honored by this appointment, which affords me the opportunity to step back into public service and work on behalf of the people of this great state,” Drajewicz said. “Workforce development is where the public and private sectors meet to play a critical role in the state’s economy, and increasing that cross-sector collaboration will be a priority of mine. I look forward to working alongside leaders on the council to ensure we train, develop, and connect Connecticut’s workforce to the needs and opportunities within the state’s economy.”

As required under state statutes, the members of the Governor’s Workforce Council are appointed by the governor and legislative leaders and must represent specified entities, such as businesses, trade associations, labor organizations, apprenticeship programs, higher education institutions, and vocational-technical and agricultural science and technology schools. Several of the members are also required to be school superintendents, chief municipal elected officials, and members of the public who are enrolled in or recently completed a nondegree workforce training program. The commissioners of the Department of Labor, the Department of Aging and Disability Services, the State Department of Education, and the Department of Economic and Community Development also serve as members, as does the state’s chief workforce officer.

State statutes also require the governor to select one of the council’s members to serve as its chairperson, and that person must be a representative of a business organization.

All the members of the council serve as volunteers and are not compensated for their service. The Governor’s Workforce Council is administratively held within the Office of Workforce Strategy and its staff provides it with administrative support.

For more information on the Governor’s Workforce Council, visit portal.ct.gov/gwc.