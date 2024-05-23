Press Releases

05/23/2024

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Monday for Memorial Day

Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge and Stamford Transportation Center Will Be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue This Holiday Weekend

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 27, 2024, in observance of Memorial Day to honor and mourn the members of the military who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

As is customary and unique for this holiday, flags are lowered in the morning and then at noon are promptly raised to full-staff for the remainder of the day. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

Additionally, Governor Lamont announced that both the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge, which carries I-95 across the Quinnipiac River in New Haven, and the Stamford Transportation Center will be illuminated in red, white, and blue lights each night this holiday weekend beginning on the evening of Friday, May 24, and continuing through the evening of Monday, May 27. Both structures are maintained by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

“The freedoms and liberties we enjoy in our country are the direct result of the actions of the members of the United States military,” Governor Lamont said. “Our military heroes put their lives on the line to protect our nation, and it is our responsibility to honor the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice by sharing their stories and paying tribute to their service. I also urge everyone to keep in your hearts the families of those who lost loved ones in service to our country. Our prayers will always and forever be with our nation’s fallen military heroes.”

“Our state and country owe a great debt to the heroic men and women who answered the call to service,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “This weekend, we honor and pay tribute to all of our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we may all live freely. On behalf of the State of Connecticut, thank you to all our military personnel for the sacrifices you have made for our country.”