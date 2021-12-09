Microbe Formulas Sponsors 107.9 LITE FM Christmas Wish Charity Program

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Local Treasure Valley Company Microbe Formulas Gives Back This Holiday Season

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the last twenty years, radio station 107.9 LITE FM has hosted a charity program called ‘A Christmas Wish’ throughout the month of December. A Christmas Wish facilitates the granting of special requests from the community to provide relief to families in need during the holiday season. Each day of

December leading up to Christmas Eve, local radio host, Michelle Heart, grants one family a Christmas wish.

The program collects nominations from community members in the months leading up to Christmas. If individuals know of a specific family or person in need this season, they can submit their nominations here. Whether it is providing presents for children, food for a warm holiday meal, or even paying off critical medical bills, the charity program can cover anything from essentials to more unorthodox wishes!

This year, Microbe Formulas, local Meridian health and wellness company, will participate in the initiative by granting a few wishes for community members this season. While the specific wishes they will grant are yet to be determined, the company is happy to participate in a program that provides a beacon of hope for families in need. Microbe Formulas has continued to prioritize community involvement in the Treasure Valley, including the Spirit of Balloon Boise Classic, Boise State Athletics, and more.

Shawnda Huffman, Microbe Formulas Vice President of Communications, says, “Sponsoring A Christmas Wish aligns perfectly with an essential part of our company mission at Microbe: spreading hope. This initiative provides hope to those who may be feeling very discouraged. I cannot wait to have a hand in giving back to those in need this holiday season!”

Chris Pickett, Townsquare Media Operations Manager says, “This program can be life-changing — not only for those who receive, but also for those who give. This is one of the most special events that our station puts on.”

Over the last twenty years, the Christmas Wish program has helped hundreds of families across the Idaho Treasure Valley. Last year in 2020, 50 families were gifted and given the opportunity to have holiday hope restored. This year, Christmas Wish deliveries will take place from November 29th to December 23rd, 2021.

Listen to 107.9 LITE FM throughout December to hear of the joy and holiday cheer brought to the lives of many in our community.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

