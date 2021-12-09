Explore New Ways to Bridge the Security/Development Gap on The Virtual CISO Podcast
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
Need to Bring Security into Your DevOps/Cloud Pipeline?
If your business needs to mature its application security practices, this podcast episode with Harshil Parikh from Tromzo will give you a clear vision of how to get there.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security and development have always been at odds. But especially for orgs like SaaS vendors where application security is paramount, or businesses subject to comprehensive cybersecurity regulations like FedRAMP, production software needs to be verifiably secure. How can we bring web application security testing up to the speed of DevOps? Where are the opportunities for automation to synchronize these activities? And what does this new DevSecOps process look like?
As software development and deployment have accelerated and merged, and IT infrastructure has become software-defined, the inherent friction between speed-to-market and manual security testing has become even more pronounced and problematic. At the same time, the need for comprehensive application security has never been greater. How can teams bridge this intractable gap?
To share the hottest ideas, methodologies and technology advances in DevSecOps, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Harshil Parikh, CEO at Tromzo. The show’s host is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• Why DevOps and CI/CD represent a huge opportunity to connect security with a modern software development lifecycle
• What drives the clash between development and security—and how to end the struggle
• How new tools can automate many security tests and align them with DevOps processes
• Why developers don’t need to understand security and shouldn’t be asked to
• Insight into aligning security testing with business objectives
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
