ExpressJet’s aha! conducts first flight attendant training class at Reno-Tahoe hub
ExpressJet Airlines has conducted it first recurrent flight attendant training class at its new regional base facility at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExpressJet Airlines, LLC has conducted it first recurrent flight attendant training class at the carrier’s new regional base facility located at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. The Reno facility includes classrooms, catering and aircraft spare parts warehousing, and business offices for aha!, ExpressJet’s leisure brand that launched earlier this year.
“In addition to providing friendly service, the most important job of our professional flight attendants is to ensure the safety and security of our passengers while onboard the aircraft,” said Richard Routzahn, aha!’s Manager - Inflight Service. “Recurrent training is an important part of maintaining the skills and knowledge needed to take care of our guests.”
aha! plans to conduct regular crew training as it continues on its plans to double the 10 cities that it serves. ExpressJet launched aha! with the goal of providing travelers in underserved communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like Reno-Tahoe. The 10 announced destinations include:
• Bakersfield, Calif.
• Eugene/Springfield, Ore.
• Eureka/Arcata, Calif.
• Fresno/Yosemite, Calif.
• Medford/Ashland, Ore.
• Ontario/Los Angeles, Calif.
• Palm Springs, Calif. (begins January 3, 2022)
• Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash.
• Redmond/Bend, Ore.
• Spokane, Wash. (begins December 15, 2021)
“aha!’s early success gives us confidence in our growth plan and our continued investment in our regional base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. We’re excited to increase our footprint in the market and continue to strengthen partnerships with the Reno business community,” said ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik.
###
