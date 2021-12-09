Experimental Musician Billy Yfantis Releases The Symphonic Music Album “Cinematic Works, Vol. I”
A double album of 50 epic compositions inspired by cinematic artists such as Hans Zimmer, Howard Shore, Rick Wakeman and VangelisATHENS, GREECE, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experimental musician and author Billy Yfantis, releases his 4th solo album entitled “Cinematic Works, Vol. I”. The double album consists of 2 disks featuring 50 instrumental cinematic tracks inspired by the soundtracks of Epic movies such as “The Lord Of The Rings” and “Stars Wars”. The album is the first part of a series of cinematic music albums that Billy intends to release in the next years.
Disc 1 includes compositions that capture the sound design of dramatic, epic scenes of Fantasy Adventure and Sci-Fi movies. Symphonic Classical Music is used as a medium to create a heroic and atmospheric soundtrack for sophisticated listeners. Disc 2 continues the trip of Epic sounds and operatic influences however, there are additional tracks with Jazz and Ambient music elements to complete the puzzle of the atmospheric music soundtrack.
Promotional video (The Empire): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkU4fHC_Rdg
Promotional video (New Planet): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQFgfO4eRJc
Cinematic Works, Vol. I Track list
Disc 1
1. Hail to the King of Wrath
2. Entering the City of Gold
3. The Dragon
4. New Planet
5. Beauty of the New Land
6. Knights of the New Revolution
7. Coming by the Sea
8. The Barbarians
9. Dreaming of the King
10. Hero's Quest
11. Exploring the Field
12. Above the Tower
13. Among the Trees
14. Flag of the New Empire
15. Preparing the Spaceship
16. Neoclassical Runes
17. Reaching the Promised Land
18. Riding the Horses of Heaven
19. Ship
20. The Battle of Sparta
21. The City of Gold
22. Royal Wedding
23. The Dynasty
24. The Kingdom of the Elfs
25. The Empire
Disc 2
26. Age of Innocence
27. At the Church
28. At the Luna Park
29. At the Movies
30. At the Opera with Friends
31. Atmospheric Sunrise
32. Beyond the Clouds
33. Beyond the Mountain
34. Chinese Beauty
35. Drama
36. Fairytale Stories
37. Family Memories
38. Happiness of Yesterday
39. In the Streets of London
40. Jazzy and Nostalgic
41. The Land of Hope
42. The Magic Ring
43. The March of the Elfs
44. The Royal Temptation
45. The Ship of the Pirates
46. The Soldiers
47. The Village
48. The Warrior's Path
49. Trip to the Stars
50. Dreaming the Sky
Listen to the new album here:
Napster: https://us.napster.com/artist/billy-yfantis/album/cinematic-works-vol-i
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6DhBVOWts2dmpeLTbF6xX9?si=_QZ3s0urRo6h81NTlM51OQ
YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_ny7cUMEuMyPKjiz86Dox1-KQ8tcdU3dcw
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/cinematic-works-vol-i/1594345429
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/album/271619562
Tidal: https://store.tidal.com/gr/album/204337997
Bandcamp: https://billyyfantis.bandcamp.com/album/cinematic-works-vol-i
Billy Yfantis, except his solo recording career, has a very busy schedule with other related activities. On Jan. 27, 2021 he participated as a guest presenter at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) by presenting the nominees/winners of the “Best World Music” and “Best Lyrics/Lyricist” awards. You can watch the whole event here: https://vimeo.com/505567704 Moreover, later in 2021 he remixed a track from the Desert rockers Sons of Alpha Centauri which was included as a bonus 3-inch CD on the vinyl format of the recent album “Sky Island” by the Yawning Sons (project by members of the Yawning Man and Sons of Alpha Centauri). Billy Yfantis plans to experiment with new instruments and technologies for the recording of his 5th full album with a release schedule in mid-2022. Stay tuned for more information!
About Billy Yfantis
Vasileios (Billy) Yfantis holds 2 Master Degrees in Information Technology and is a Ph.D. candidate in the University of West Attica by conducting research on e-government. Billy has been working on music since the late 1990s by experimenting with tape mixing and sound design. Billy is playing digital keyboards, but prefers to express his artistic dream through the electronic sounds that come from unusual machines. He has experimented with the recording of vacuum cleaners, electric blenders and other strange sounds that have resulted in musical releases. Moreover, Billy has authored books on music, business and science while from times to times he speaks about the electronic governance at scientific conferences all over Europe.
Famous Quotes (What Others Have Said)
Krautrock legend Harald Grosskopf (Ash Ra Tempel, Klaus Schulze, Cosmic Jokers): “I always like electronic music made by younger musicians who consequently follow their personal instinct, rather than trying to copy what’s already been made in the past, in the spirit of: Whenever you meet Buddha kill him. Keep on tracking Billy!”
Tom McLoughlin (Director of the movie “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives”): “I really dug his music!! VERY cool stuff!!”
Phil Lanzon (Uriah Heep): “I like the track 'Waiting for the battle.' Great riff. I can see this as soundtracks to Psycho - punk movies and the like.”
Bobby Borg, (Music Business Author, Consultant, Professor): “This is fkn bad ass music that everyone needs to hear… imagine the coolest meditation music out there and the coolest sci-fi movie soundtrack rolled into one! Stream it and trip out today.”
Discography
1. Cinematic Works, Vol. I (Full album, 2021)
2. Noises from the Outer Space (Full album, 2021)
3. Entering the Solar System (Full album, 2020)
4. The Noisy Whispers Compilation (Full album, 2019)
5. The Mysterious Trip (Digital single, 2018)
6. Dust Not Found (Digital single 2017)
7. Crossing The Line (Digital single 2016)
8. The Electric Blender Session (Digital single, 2016)
9. The Missing Link (Digital single, 2015)
Check out music by Billy Yfantis here:
https://billyyfantis.bandcamp.com
Bibliography
1. Power Ballads And The Stories Behind (2021)
2. Is Prog Rock Really Progressive? (2020)
3. Hip Hop Goes Science: Volume I – Extended Version (2020)
4. Hip Hop Goes Science: Volume I (2019)
5. Metal Goes Science: The Academic Metal Bibliography (2017)
6. Disadvantaged Populations And Technology In Music (2017)
7. City Streets Of Europe (2017)
8. Punk Goes Science: The Academic Bibliography Of Punk (2015)
9. The Lost Lyrics (2013)
10. The Commercial Exploitation Of Color As A Consumer Stimulus (2013)
Find Books by Billy Yfantis here:
https://www.amazon.com/Vasileios-Yfantis/e/B00JNNL306/
Contact details:
E-mail: Byfantis@yahoo.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/billy.yfantis
Twitter: https://twitter.com/billyyfantis
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/billyyfantis
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com