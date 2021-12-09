Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Fabian Battaglia is 35-year tech veteran that is quickly building Mobix Labs into a leading global wireless and wired connectivity solutions provider. He co-founded the company in 2020 by offering True Xero™ latency connectivity solutions for 5G wireless and high bandwidth cable networks.
Prior to Mobix Labs, Battaglia served as senior vice president of sales at Microsemi Corp., a provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions that was acquired by Microchip Technology in 2018, where he managed over $2B of annual sales from Fortune 500 and well recognized international companies serving communications, medical, aerospace and defense, industrial and data storage markets
Battaglia has held multiple management roles in field application engineering for leading semiconductor companies such as Texas Instruments and Maxim Integrated Products. He also worked as a design engineer focused on advanced systems development for Ford, General Motors and Chrysler.
Fabian Battaglia commented, “It’s an honor to be named among World Biz Magazine’s top 100 global innovative business leaders. We are an innovation company at our core and are thankful to our employees, investors, board members and partners who enable us to develop and deliver our high performance, low-cost wireless and wired connectivity solutions across the globe.”
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
