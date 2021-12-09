North East Barrack November 2021 DUI Arrest

December 9, 2021

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 895 traffic stops in November 2021, with 20 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for November:

Location Name Age City State (Rising Sun) Anthony Logan 25 Elkton MD (North East) Ndeja Ebony Brooks 26 Norwalk CT (Elkton) Keith Lamont Stewart 48 Elkton MD (Elkton) Denise Ann Gibney 58 Rising Sun MD (Port Deposit) Nanette Joyce Hutton 50 North East MD (Elkton) Nathan Scott Benjamin 29 Elkton MD (Perryville) Nickecia Khalia Byron 26 Newark DE (Elkton) Elizabeth Jean Gillespie 21 Bear DE (Elkton) Thomas Arnao 50 Bear DE (Elkton) James Howard Cullum 43 Chesapeake City MD (Elkton) Shane Eric Milburn 48 Red Lion PA (North East) Melanie Mulvena 51 North East MD (Elkton) Jose Miguel Mendez 28 Nottingham PA (North East) Jon Craig Austin 59 Odenton MD (Rising Sun) Amos F Beiler 21 Drumore PA

Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.